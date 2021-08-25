Notes from the Idaho County Commission Aug. 17, 2021
Guests/Presenters- Kathy Ackerman-Safety Officer/Program; Ron Funke-Request for Solid Waste Fee Cancellation; Jerry Zumalt-Disaster Declaration/Ambulance Staffing Issues; Stephanie Babb-USFS Security Patrol; Lucky Gallego-Veteran Services Update, Out-of-State travel; Barb Grimm, Lonny Hayrynen-Addressing Issue; Skip Brandt-Broadband Grant Agreements, TV for Commissioners Room; Abbie Hudson-Janitor Update; Joe Slichter & Connie Jensen-Blyth-Noxious Weed Dept. Transition Plan.
Approvals: Solid Waste Fee Cancellation; Hiring of Joe Slichter as Noxious Weed Superintendent; Pay increases for Assessor’s Office Employee and Sheriff’s Office Employees; Certificate of Residency-Branstetter; Minutes of the Aug. 10 Meeting; Additional Meeting Requests-Brandt & Duman; Gallego Out-of-State travel; MOU with AirBridge; Grant Administration Agreement with CEDA; Commerce Broadband Grant Agreement; Independent Contactor Agreement-Jensen-Blyth; Purchase of TVs for Commissioners Room.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
