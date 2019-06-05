Notes from the Idaho County Commission May 28, 2019
Guests/Presenters: Kelly Bashaw-Claims; Denis Duman-Public Hearing Budget Reopening, Canvass of May 21 Election; Randy Doman-Fire Mitigation update; Jerry Zumalt-Interlocal Agreement.
Approvals: Claims totaling $162,043.41; Canvass of May 21 Election; Interlocal Agreement; Minutes of the May 21 meeting; Request from Woodland QRU; Order of Cancellation; Additional Meeting Requests Duman & Brandt.
There will b no meeting of the Idaho County Commissioners on Tuesday, June 11.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.