Notes from the Idaho County Commission Nov. 12, 2019
Guests/Presenters: Kelly/Lesli-Claims; Jerry Zumalt-ATIRC, Big Cedar & Sally Ann Project Update.
Approvals: Claims FY19-$637,778.97, FY20-$606,570.88; Minutes of the Nov. 5th meeting; Order for Cancellations; Additional Meeting Requests-Brandt, Frei & Duman; Hiring of Fire Mitigation Coordinator, DMV Clerk, and Patrol Deputy; Meal Expenditure for ATIRC; JUB Agreement for Additional Engineering Services; Stray Creek Comment Letter; Canvass of the Nov. 5th Election.
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
