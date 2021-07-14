Idaho County Commission image

Notes from the Idaho County Commission July 6, June 29

Minutes of the July 6 meeting: Guests/Presenters: Sandi Paul, Doug Ulmer, Kathy Ackerman-Budget Presentations; Junior Troyer-Application for Variance;

Joe Forsmann-Keuterville Highway District proposal re: Pine Bar Road; Robert Simmons-Solid Waste Update/Grangeville Drop Location.

Approvals: Application for Variance-Troyer; Alcoholic Beverage License-Elkhorn; Transfer of SO Employee to Patrol;

Minutes of the June 29 meeting; Idaho County Resolution re: Addressing Fees; Appraisal Adjustment-Hobbs; BOE Decisions-Aragon, Guido, Gribble, May, Mills, Pitman, Mullinix, Stouder/Endersby, Christensen, Frayser, Burke, Klaus, Idaho Forest Group-all sustained; Schultsmeier, Luetger, Burke-valuation reduced.

An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.

