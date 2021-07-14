Notes from the Idaho County Commission July 6, June 29
Minutes of the July 6 meeting: Guests/Presenters: Sandi Paul, Doug Ulmer, Kathy Ackerman-Budget Presentations; Junior Troyer-Application for Variance;
Joe Forsmann-Keuterville Highway District proposal re: Pine Bar Road; Robert Simmons-Solid Waste Update/Grangeville Drop Location.
Approvals: Application for Variance-Troyer; Alcoholic Beverage License-Elkhorn; Transfer of SO Employee to Patrol;
Minutes of the June 29 meeting; Idaho County Resolution re: Addressing Fees; Appraisal Adjustment-Hobbs; BOE Decisions-Aragon, Guido, Gribble, May, Mills, Pitman, Mullinix, Stouder/Endersby, Christensen, Frayser, Burke, Klaus, Idaho Forest Group-all sustained; Schultsmeier, Luetger, Burke-valuation reduced.
•
An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.