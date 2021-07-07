Idaho County Commission image

Notes from the Idaho County Commission June 29, 2021

Guests/Presenters: Barb Grimm-Rural Addressing Fee; Kim Nuxoll & Abbie Hudson-Homeowner’s Exemption; Jeff & Nicole Sloan-Application for Subdivision Variance; Nadine McDonald-Juv/Misd. Probation Budget; Connie Jensen-Blyth-Noxious Weed Budget; Gene Meinen-Road Dept. Budget; Kirk MacGregor-Prosecutor’s Budget; Abbie Hudson-Treasurer’s Budget; Lawrence Padrta-Petition for Validation; Commission-Fire Mitigation Bid Opening, Distribution of PILT Funds, Miscellaneous Approvals, Board of Equalization.

Approvals: Sloan Variance & Order; PILT Distribution; Denial of Padrta Petition for Validation; Award of Fire Mitigation Bids to Rad Mulching; Orders for Cancellation; Minutes of the June 22 Meeting.

An official copy of the minutes of this meeting will be available at www.idahocounty.org upon approval by the Idaho County Board of Commissioners.

THERE WILL BE NO MEETING OF THE BOARD OF IDAHO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ON TUESDAY, JULY 13, 2021.

