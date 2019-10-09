RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 41
9/19/2019 TO 9/29/2019
Jeremy C. Adkison, 37, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Richard G. Bashaw, 49, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Alfred Rocky Cambra, 31, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Jared Stewart Dahle, 51, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Bruce Edward Finnell, Jr., 25, Burglary, $245.50, 4 Yrs. Determinate Time, 6 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 264 Days Credit Time;
Bruce Edward Finnell, Jr., 25, Grand Theft, $245.50, 4 Yrs. Determinate Time, 8 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 264 Days Credit Time;
Sarah R. Fuerstenau, 40, Failure to Yield Right of Way on Unmarked or Uncontrolled Intersection, $90;
Josiah Mikhail Lujan, 20, Dogs, Cats, Animals, Running at Large, $72;
Sueanna K. Mager, 38, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Sueanna K. Mager, 38, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Zach J. McCowan, 18, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Michael C. Mcreynolds, 31, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Alfred James Montalvo, 29, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Chance Lee Nall, 23, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Laura Katherine New, 55, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Christy A. Obrien, 43, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License (2nd Offense), $457.50;
Christy A. Obrien, 43, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Richard Olmos, 39, Failure to Maintain Vehicle Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Reggie Ray Ortega, 47, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Jenny Jean Osborn, 31, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Christopher Peirce, 32, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Christopher Peirce, 32, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Jacob Prodo, 30, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $115;
Jacob Prodo, 30, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Jacob Robert Reno, 21, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Mark A. Scheuerman, 41, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Daniel J. Schillo, 33, Driving on Wrong Side of Highway, $90;
Burnum L. Sharp, 45, Motor Carrier-Exceeding Gross Legal Maximum of 80,000 lbs., $81.50;
Donald Oren Steele, 86, Driving-Failure to Yield or Stop Upon Approach of an Emergency or Police Vehicle, $90;
Jaxson D. Suitter, 26, Motor Carrier- Violates the Limitations or Conditions of a Special Permit, $226;
Jose A. Taset Molina, 35, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Sergio E. Villegas, 31, Motor Carrier- Failure to Stop at Checking Station or Submit to Inspection, Grading or Weighting, $279;
Jeffrey S. Wieber, 35, Vehicle Safety Restraint- Child 6 Yrs. or Younger is Properly Secured and Meets Requirements, $84;
Speeding: Michelle Therese Adams, 52, $90; Cara Nicole Alboucq, 32, $90; Steven Christopher Bettencourt, 27, $93; Kai Yun Aldon Bowne, 18, $155; Marcia S. Brammer, 48, $90; Ryan Michael Callaghan, 37, $90; Grant Robert Center, 34, $90; Paul Edward Davenport, 71, $90; Jayden Thomas Downs, 19, $90; Steven D. Fredrickson, 35, $90; Fiorella C. Grandi, 27, $90; Tol Andrew Gropp, 45, $90; Kristopher A. Hunter, 44, $90; Charles Joseph Irion, 40, $160; Terry L. Jensen, 62, $90; Mark Noel Welfare Lloyd, 55, $90; Jason Daniel Marshall, 47, $90; Lawrence Andrew Mazur, 56, $90; Trevor McDowell, 37, $90; Nathan Martin McElroy, 25, $90; Caleb Jeffery Mcgee, 17, $90; Brady Paul Michelsen, 27, $90; Jeffrey Arthur Mourer, 56, $90; Karolyn R. Okrent, 34, $90; Richard Olmos, 39, $90; Zachery Dalton A. Payton, 20, $90; Alexandra Jude Peterson, 28, $93; Timothy Ray Pixley, 47, $90; Aaron Milus Polumsky, 27, $155; Jacob Daniel Pretz, 24, $155; Arnaldo N. Ramirez-Hernandez, 22, $155; Ricky James Rickords, 31, $155; Dalila Ruiz Hernandez, 18, $90; Hayden Nathanial Ruizdondero, 18, $90; Tyrel Lance Sieler, 28, $93; Danny Cregg Sommers, 71, $90; Donald Oren Steele, 86, $90; Matthew Wayne Tiffany, 42, $90;
Divorces:
-Douglas D. Duncan VS. Deborah A. Duncan, petition granted, Sept. 26, 2019.
Civil Dispositions:
-Lvnv Funding LLC VS. Lindsay Osborn, $900.54, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC, Sept. 19, 2019.
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC VS. Julie Cuffe, $1,217.61, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Sept. 19, 2019.
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC VS. Julie Cuffe, $1,378.41, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Sept. 19, 2019.
-Idaho Industrial Commission VS. Adkison Group LLC, David J. Adkison, and Jeanna M. Burlin, $3,550.00, in favor of Idaho Industrial Commission, Sept. 27, 2019.
