3/18/2021 – 3/28/2021
Mary Ann Adamson, 19, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10; Shavon M. Bullock, 33, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90; Martin Cubak, 48, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10; Thomas Dean Fronk, 21, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50; Thomas Dean Fronk, 21, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50; Joshua J. Gardner, 15, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes-Unlawful for Minor to Use, Possess, Receive, Purchase or Consume, $74; Zachary James Goodwin, 40, Domestic Violence-Violation of Protection Order, $300; Rodney Eugene Grant Jr., 29, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276; Logan D. Hendren, 22, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, 13; Samuel Nephi Hulet, 40, Disturbing the Peace, $603; Harold Allan Ingerson, 58, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 120 Days Jail Time, 120 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation; Levi Joseph Bradley Jones, 20, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10; Conrad D. Kresge, 63, Fish-Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $139; Thomas Lowe, 24, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $104; Peter Todd Prigge, 59, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $200; Shena Rene Pullen, 37, Driving with Expired License, $101; Michael Garrett Roberts, 26, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90; James C. Stuivenga, 44, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50; James C. Stuivenga, 44, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67; William F. Teepe, 76, 1st Offense Trespass with No Property DamageDoes Not Remain when Ordered to Depart, $356.50; Keith M. Warner, 26, False Logbook, $201.
