Idaho County District Court
April 16 – 26, 2020
John R. Owen, 73, F&G Fish Use Barbed Hooks Where Prohibited, $72.
Speeding: Bert Armond Bradley, 79, $155; Tracy Marie Brown, 47, $93; Scott Allen Chaplin, 52, $92; Lauren Katherine Griffin, 25, $90; Samantha Ellen Hestekin, 20, $90; Patrick Ross Hulan, 27, $90; Travis L. Krawl, 53, $90; Taylor Dean Stewart, 20, $90; Rikki Geoffrey Thomas, 54, $155; Siliveinusi Hehea Mafua Tomasi, 26, $155; Willem Edward Walker, 18, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, VS. Donald Hoban, $617.96, in favor of Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, April 17, 2020.
State Farm Bank VS. Charles Quick, $4,260.97, in favor of State Farm Bank, April 17, 2020.
Marriages:
Barbara Kaye Baker and Chad Ray Clay, both of Riggins.
Megan Nichole Seubert, of Cottonwood, and Joshua Michael Frei, of Grangeville.
Laura Dee Noriega and Robert Noriega, both of Kamiah.
Kassandra Audriana Simler and Domonick Coledon Smith, both of Kamiah.
Sharon Ann Dibble and Charles Douglas Boomer, both of Kamiah.
Abigail Lee Stowell and Matthew Alyn Selby Davis, both of Lewiston.
Robin Lee Bartz and Roy David Willman, both of Grangeville.
Callie Ann Mader, of Cottonwood, and Drew Charles O’Harra, of Sterling City, Texas.
Sabrina Marie Kindred, of Kooskia, and Tylan Ryan Henrie, of Clearwater.
Christina Ann Kirl and Jeffrey Scott Carter, both of Kamiah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.