7/15/2021 – 7/25/2021
Kcy Bogart, 22, Arrests & Seizures-Restricting or Obstructing Officers, $200, 180 Days Jail Time, 150 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Kcy Bogart, 22, Malicious Injury to Property, $200, 180 Days Jail Time, 150 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Days Credit Time, Unsupervised Probation 7/20/2021 – 7/20/2022;
Nicholas Paul Boswell, 41, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Darrell E. Bull, 76, Hunt without Hound Hunter Permit, $200;
Jacob A. Cornia, 18, Malicious Injury to Property, $250;
Robert Nolan Manny Denunzio, 20, Fishing without a License (Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon), $400;
William Doucette, 31, Fishing without License, (not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon, or Bull Trout), $194;
Clyde Doyal Douthit-Smith, 29, Motor Carrier Over Weight (1-4000 lbs.) Exceed Allowable Gross Loads, $211.50;
Gracie Nicole Farr, 18, Parking or Standing Vehicle in Front of Driveway, $46.50;
John A. Gage, 41, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 120 Days Jail Time, 120 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
James L. Gortsema, 16, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $93;
Jacob Aaron Haight, 28, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $403;
Jacob Aaron Haight, 28, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Dominic D. Harrison, 46, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Dominic D. Harrison, 46, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Kasper Alan Harvey, 33, Operating Motor Vehicle with Restricted License Violation – 3rd and Subsequent Offense, $200, 3 Days Jail Time, 3 Days Credit Time;
April A. Hinman, 37, Battery;
Robert Gene Ingram, 62, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Robert Gene Ingram, 62, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Shalynn M. Johnson, 32, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Levi Joseph Bradly Jones, 20, Fish without License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $200;
Jake Philip Kiejko, 33, Fish without License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $194;
Louis Ray Lattimer, 44, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Spencer E. Leifheit III, 45, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Spencer E. Leifheit III, 45, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Thomas Joseph Lindsey, 92, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Shay Kathryn Maloney, 21, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $450;
Tyler L. Martin, 31, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Patrick H. McGuigan, 17, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess-1st Offense, $487.50;
Eric Wayne McHargue, 27, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Eric Wayne McHargue, 27, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Eric Wayne McHargue, 27, Turning Movements and Required Signals-Failure to Signal, Unsafe Lane Change, $90;
Edwin Brian Meyer, 50, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Geoffrey R. Ozima, 30, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Albert Benjamin Paul, 72, Failure to Register Trailer, $67;
Jeremiah Seaver, 19, Fishing without a License, (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon), $190;
Nita Starn 59, Failure to Stop and/or Yield from Stop Sign, $93;
Matthew Timothy Steingass, 36, 1st Offense Trespass-Failure to Depart, $657.50, 2 Days Jail time, 2 Days Credit Time;
Matthew Timothy Steingass, 36, Disturbing the Peace, $200;
Matthew Timothy Steingass, 36, Battery, $157.50, 20 Days Jail Time, 18 Days Jail Suspended, 2 Days Credit Time, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
James Christian Stuivenga, 44, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Kenne Swink, 73, Fish with More than the Approved Number of Lines or Hooks, $139;
Jacob A. Waldher, 20, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume, or Possess, 1st Offense, $487.50;
Tyler M. Wilson, 22, Disturbing the Peace, $226, 3 Days Jail Time, 3 Days Credit Time;
Speeding:
Joan Marie Bond-Deschamps, 51, $90; Taylor A. Bosch, 26, $90; Dallas James Burner, 37, $90; Edward J. Gorman, 19, $155; Ashlie Louise Gould, 18, $90; Larry Ray Hager, 30, $93; Joshua Nelson Hilger, 21, $90; Steven A. Houck, 64, $90; Carrie Ann Jacobs, 56, $155; Stuart G.R. Jones, 40, $90; Spencer E. Leifheit III, 45, $90; Travis David Mattoon, 35, $155; Annalisa Nava, 20, $90; Terrience Troy Patrin, 55, $160; Wyatt D. Perry, 21, $155; Jody L. Roach, 45, $93; Gabe Schoonover, 46, $90; Louise Heim Sherikar, 62, $155; Mandy Patricia Shinn, 47, $93; Sarah Lee Renee Lynn Taylor, 26, $155; Claire Elise Tylutki, 20, $90; Russel Paul West, 69, $90; Robert L. Whitehead, 65, $93; Kyle Robert Williams, 31, $90; Lorna Kay York, 61, $155;
Divorces:
-Brandi Higgs vs. Elijah Van Valkenberg, July 21, 2021.
-Paul T. Christensen vs. Donna L. Benson, July 21, 2021.
Civil Dispositions:
-Chris and Jennifer Herring vs. TTL Construction LLC, $3,581.50, in favor of Chris and Jennifer Herring, July 15, 2021.
-Sandra Pratt Eimers vs. Harold Allan Ingerson, $5,119, in favor of Sandra Pratt Eimers, July 15, 2021.
-Capital One Bank vs. Patti J. Davila, $2,316.76, in favor of Capital One Bank, July 21, 2021.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. vs. Jonico D. Charley, $8,726.26, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., July 22, 2021.
Marriages:
-Ryan Opal Wildman and Noah Nicholas Croston, both of Harpster, Idaho.
-Marie Ashley Heckman and Wayne Wesley Whinery, both of White Bird, Idaho.
-Courtnee Rae Hanson and Jon Rowe Moyle, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
-Chynna Rain Wilcox of Kamiah, Idaho and Anthony Owen Karel of Cottonwood, Idaho.
