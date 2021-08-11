7/22/2021 – 8/1/2021
Bret Wayne Bossuot, 35, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $70;
Nicholas Paul Boswell, 41, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Darrell E. Bull, 76, Hunt without Hound Hunter Permit, $200;
James Charles Carlin, 45, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $70;
Chance Faye Cooney, 27, Disturbing the Peace-Willfully Disturbs Neighborhood, $300;
Jacob A. Cornia, 18, Malicious Injury to Property, $250;
William Doucette, 31, Fish without License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $194;
Jason Quenton Dusten, 44, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jason Quenton Dusten, 44, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Terence Todd Elam, 74, Trap or Take or Have in Possession Animals or Pelts in Violation of Title or Commission Rules, $650;
Richard Dana Evans, 54, Petit Theft, $200, 2 Days Jail Time, 2 Days Credit Time;
Thomas D. Fronk, 50, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Thomas D. Fronk, 50, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
James L. Gortsema, 16, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $93;
Jacob Aaron Haight, 28, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $403;
Jacob Aaron Haight, 28, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Timothy John Haller, 49, Theft of Labor Services-Embezzlement, $301.36, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Dominic D. Harrison, 46, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Dominic D. Harrison, 46, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Tesia Dawn Hedden, 29, Possession of Controlled Substance, $382.50;
Stacey Lee Heinrich, 55, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Ann Marie Hilbert, 42, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Christian Elisha Jerome, 26, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Levi Joseph Bradly, 20, Fish without License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $200;
Aaron Keith Keyser, 44, Disturbing the Peace, $182.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Jake Philip Kiejko, 33, Fish without License (Not Salmon Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $194;
Henry John Kuther, 56, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Louis Ray Lattimer, 44, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Spencer E. Leifheit III, 45, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Spencer E. Leifheit, III, 45, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Tyler L. Martin, 31, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Eric Wayne McHargue, 27, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Eric Wayne McHargue, 27, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Eric Wayne McHargue, 27, Failure to Signal Unsafe Lane Change, $90;
Edwin Brian Meyer, 50, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Heather S. Morris, 49, Violation of Burning Restrictions, $157.50;
Terry L. Sanford, 49, Hunt Bear without Baiting Permit, $200;
Amanda Elizabeth Schroeder, 34, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Devices, $90;
Amanda Elizabeth Schroeder, 34, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Robert Howard Smith, 51, Malicious Injury to Property, $300, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Unsupervised Probation;
James Christian Stuivenga, 44, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Gerald Edward Tufts, 82, Passing on Right when Not Permitted, $93;
Benjamin Wilson Vidal, 29, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Mark Anthony Wemhoff, 36, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Noah Isadore Workman, 22, Failure to have Muffler in Good Working Order, $70;
Speeding:
Taylor A. Bosch, 26, $90; Nickolas L. Carson, 24, $%155; Dalton Jacob Conway, 20, $90; Holly Michelle Davis Haag, 50, $158; Edward J. Gorman, 19, $155; Stanley Murell Griswold, 59, $155; Richard Shea Haldane, 75, $93; Joshua Nelson Hilger, 21, $90; Carrie Ann Jacobs, 56, $155; Mauro Leibelt, 59, $155; Spencer E. Leifheit III, 45, $90; Carolyn Nichole Mangun, 45, $155; Travis David Mattoon, 35, $155; Ryan Thomas Otto, 36, $90; Andrew Kyle Penner, 59, $158; Nickolas E. Petterson, 31, $90; Jeremy Michael Petusevsky, 25, $155; Zachary Austin Pileggi, 26, $90; Sarah Lee Renee Lynn Taylor, 26, $155; Kyle Robert Williams, 31, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Chapman Financial Services vs. Braden W. Nopens, $3,634.44, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, July 28, 2021.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. cs. Savanah Poxleitner aka Sprute, $3,422.39, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., July 29, 2021.
-Shaun and Laree Bass vs. Donald Esslinger, Jennifer Esslinger and Does I-X, $107,134.32, in favor of Shaun and Laree Bass, July 27, 2021.
-Goldman Sachs Bank USA vs. Clancy Slichter, $16,536.31 in favor of Goldman Sachs Bank USA, July 28, 2021.
Divorces:
-Anita M. Lorentz vs. Randolph J. Lorentz, July 29, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.