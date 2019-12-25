RECORDS – speeding, divorces – issue 52
Speeding: Mackenzie Brianne Aitken, 22, $158; Tate G. Berdoy, 18, $155; Eric William Cromer, 34, $90; Daniel Wayne Hinson, 53, $90; Garrett, Christopher Johnson, 18, $155; Matthew James Knieriem, 20, $90; Jasmine Mceachran, 23, $158; Nusratdin S. Mirsalov, 35, $90; Marshall Todd Pack, 23, $90; Daniel James Payette, 38, $90; Joseph Kevin Rebrovich, 29, $90; Alexis Paige Schumacher, 21, $90; Christine Louise Vallero, 61, $90; Eric Ian Wright, 49, $155;
Divorces:
-Joshia Montgomery VS. Desirae Michelle Pfefferkorn, Dec. 3, 2019.
Civil Dispositions:
-Jefferson Capital Systems LLC VS. Kenneth Charleston, $962.14, in favor of Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Dec. 4, 2019.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Christy M. Wasson, $978.33, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Dec. 5, 2019.
-Stuivenga Vessey Logging, Inc. VS. Brad Stouffer, $13,471.39, in favor of Stuivenga Vessey Logging, Inc., Dec. 6, 2019.
-Chapman Financial Services VS. Jerrod J. Shaw, $1,916.68, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, Dec. 6, 2019.
-Amerisourcebergen Corporation VS. Irwin Drug Inc. and Chad G. Jungert, $28,416.95, in favor of Amerisourcebergen Corporation, Dec. 3, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.