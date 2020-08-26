8/13/2020 TO 8/23/2020
Kevyn C. Alexander, 32, Disturbing the Peace, $200;
Kevin Leroy Barger, 35, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Kevin Leroy Barger, 35, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $115;
Danielle M. Barnes, 38, Fish-Used Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $136;
Stephen D. Bausch, 71, Fish-Used Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $136;
Michael Stewart Bolding, 35, Violation of Restricted Drivers License, $101;
Daniel Boyles, 44, Possess Prescription Drugs without a Prescription, $403;
Cynthia Marie Buck, 38, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Cynthia Marie Buck, 38, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Mikayla Jean Bybee, 16, Failure to Yield Right of Way on Unmarked or Uncontrolled Intersection, $90;
Kenneth Stanley Case, 52, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Kara L. Clarne, 23, Fish-Used Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $139;
Sherri R. Dewey, 60, 1st Offense Trespass with no Property Damage-Does not Remain when Ordered to Depart, $356.50;
Tyler Cole Favel, 25, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Nichole Lynn Fisher, 30, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Daniel J. Flores, 31, 1st Offense Trespass with no Property Damage-Does not Remain when Ordered to Depart, $356.50;
Cody Austin Frailey-Harris, 21, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Cody Austin Frailey-Harris, 21, Drug Paraphernalia-Use of Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Alfredo Gonzalez, 19, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Cynthia J. Hall, 62, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Blake H. Holscher, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Blake H. Holscher, 19, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Emma Kristina Johnson, 29, Following too Closely, $90;
Stephanie Ellen Kerr, 29, Operating Motor Vehicle with Out-of-State License, $159.50;
Terry Lee Kiele, 74, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Karen S. Kuk, 63, Fish without License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $190;
Jason Daniel Lavigne, 38, Maximum Speed Limitations and Basic Rule Violation, $90;
Michael C. McReynolds, 32, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Michael C. McReynolds, 32, Vehicle Windshield and/or Window View to be Unobstructed, $67;
Michael C. McReynolds, 32, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Michael C. McReynolds, 32, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Karlee D. Moreland, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Anthony James Nadiger, 21, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Anthony James Nadiger, 21, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Tawny R. Nelson, 50, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jade Alexander Nissen, 27, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Kayla Autumn Player, 20, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Jeremiah D. Powers, 20, Commercial Vehicle 65 MPH Speed Limitation-5 or more Axles & Weight more than 26,000, $93;
Jacob Ryan Reynolds, 45, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Jacob Ryan Reynolds, 45, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Anthony D. Robeson, 36, Fish without License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $194;
Mark A. Scheuerman, 42, Dogs, Cats, Animals, Running at Large, $72;
Colt E. Slocum, 24, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Tracy Lyn Spencer, 38, Driving without Privileges, $325.50;
Tracy Lyn Spencer, 38, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Tyrel Ray Stamper, 40, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Tyrel Ray Stamper, 40, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
James C. Stuivenga, 43, 1st Offense Trespass with no Property Damage-Does not Remain when Ordered to Depart, $356.50;
James C. Stuivenga, 43, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Sarita Reyna Sudano, 34, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Bodee Levi Swanson, 18, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Derrick Daniel Tietze, 24, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
William Waller, 64, Fish without License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $194;
Dennis Jay Worley, 62, Fish without License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $190;
Speeding: Benjamin Joseph Barbot, 44, $90; Kevin Leroy Barger, 35, $90; Kent C. Barrett, 64, $93; Austin Lee Blankenchip, 18, $90; Timothy Andrew Boynton, 58, $155; Kenneth Stanley Case, 53, $90; Tyler Joe Cenarrusa, 40, $90; Kelsey L. Charley, 27, $90; Larry Dale Coble, 43, $90; Jessica Lynne Dietz, 53, $90; Trevor William Gaus, 21, $90; Ayleen Alexandra Gough, 24, $155; Shayna Anne Grooms, 35, $90; August A. Hoene, 55, $90; Alexia F. Holcomb, 18, $90; Michael Dale John, 31, $90; Adam N. Kirolos, 23, $155; Steve Howard Lazar, 66, $90; Roman Louis Lott, 21, $90; Brian William McKarcher, 52, $90; Timothy Brandon Morrison, 37, $155; Juanita May Palmer, 39, $90; Mark Jason Randall, 37, $90; David Steven Seamons, 45, $90; Andrew Jonathan Shogan, 41, $90; Colt E. Slocum, 24, $155; William Robert Stewart, 58, $93; Sarita Reyna Sudano, 34, $155; Seth David Swanson, 41, $90; Sean Michael Tarbet, 31, $90; Sonia Laday Trapp, 52, $90; John Harold Vrana, 28, $90; Matthew James Young, 18, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-Spokane Teachers Credit Union vs. Iana Campbell and Timothy Campbell, $36,115.51, in favor of Spokane Teachers Credit Union, Aug. 20, 2020.
