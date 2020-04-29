Jerald L. Boeckeler, 67, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $276.00;
Vladimir A. Fedchik, 64, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $276.00;
Gregorio Lopez, 31, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $279.00;
Tyanne Regina Rose Morrison, 23, Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance, $131.50;
Speeding: Eli Aaron Garrett, 19, $90; Tyanne Regina Rose Morrison, 23, $93; Tami L. Patterson, 56, $155.00; Augustine Margari Pereira, 45, $93; Willem Edward Walker, 18, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC VS. Donald Hoban, $617.96, in favor of Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, on April 17, 2020.
State Farm Bank VS. Charles Quick, $4,260.97, in favor of State Farm Bank, on April 17, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.