April 28 – May 8, 2022
James D. Amparano, 28, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Ronnie J. Avandano, 46, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Blayke Austin Barnett, 17, traffic devices-fail to obey, $90;
Cameron Wayne Berry, 38, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Lucas Gill Bicandi, 34, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Calvin Jay Broncheau, 33, driving with expired license, windshield wipers not in good working conditions, windshield and/or window view to be unobstructed, $235;
Charles John Cornish, 76, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Sherri R. Dewey, 61, assault-threat to do violence with act to create fear it is imminent, jail time 90 days (suspended 81 days, credit time 9 days), supervised probation 24 months, $200;
George W. Garret, 55, disturbing the peace, $300;
Damien S. Giles, 40, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class/D operator license, $307.50;
Jaden Thomas Gurzynski, 20, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Landon Arthur Guttenberg, 37, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by driver, $900;
Dylan K. Haworth, 22, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Stan D. Haynes, 64, driving inattentive or careless, $300;
Dennis Lee Jackson, 28, controlled substance-possession of, $400;
Richard R. Kersten, 35, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Shane Morgan Lindsey, 35, contempt of court-criminal, $200;
Ethan Robert Lowe, 18, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $503;
Robert Mikalo Morrison, Jr., 24, controlled substance-possession of, $400;
Jenny Jean Osborn, 33, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Jacee R. Rapke, 27, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $875;
Ryan L. Rees, 40, fishing with barbed hooks where prohibited, $136;
Toby J. Reuter, 52, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Haley Jane Runningcrane, 29, driving without privileges, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by driver, $1,130;
John D.L. Swearingen, 32, driving inattentive or careless, $300;
John Richard Tamagni, 36, driving-improper or unsafe lane change, $90;
Debbie Trombetta, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $300;
Samuel A. Wareham, 19, fishing with barbed hooks where prohibited, $136;
Nicole C. Wemhoff, 32, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300.
Speeding:
Cody James Bentley, 33, $93;
Lisa Grace Binggeli, 40, $155;
Janet Marge Boyer, 54, $90;
Robert Edwin Brown, 70, $245;
Mark Lee Burnett, 46, $158;
Nicholas Edmond, 37, $90;
John Arthur Eisenhower, 67, $90;
Daphne Louise Engel, 17, $90;
Silas Clay Gilleland, 33, $90;
Kristiansen Zweibel Gordon, 24, $180;
Jaden Thomas Gurzynski, 20, $155;
Landon Arthur Guttenberg, 37, $158;
Dennis Lee Jackson, 28, $90;
Viktor Nikolayevich Lipiyev, 57, $90;
Virginia Lopez, 57, $90;
Ethan Robert Lowe, 18, $90;
Cedric Gregory Neys, 19, $155;
Carl Shane Piehler, 50, $93;
April Jean Robertson, 48, $93;
Timothy L. Rooscuberg, 62, $90;
Haley Jane Runningcrane, 29, $155;
Dylan River Sherlock, 18, $90;
Timothy Drew Winkle, 48, $90;
Lee Jason Wolford, 47, $90;
Brian Chuen Wah Yip, 29, $155.
Civil Dispositions:
U.S. Bank National Association vs. Kimberly E. Weddle, $7,805.83, in favor of U.S. Bank National Association on April 29, 2022.
Ellen Anderson vs. City of Stites, $3,738.92, in favor of City of Stites on May 6, 2022.
Marriages:
Erinn Rebekah Whitner and David William Dolezal, both of Elk City, Idaho.
GraceAnn Paisley Dennam and Evan Wayne Jackson, both of Kooskia, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.