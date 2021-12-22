12/2/2021 – 12/12/2021
Bethelhem Tulla Abebe, 26, driving-turning movements and required signals, $90;
Stephen M. Akre, 44, contempt of court-criminal, $253;
Betty K. Beckman, 64, stop sign and yield sign violations, $90;
Joshua D. Benavldez, 22, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Kcy Bogart, 22, vehicle registration-fail to secure registration, $67;
Larry Joe Bower, 37, motor carrier-over weight, vehicle insurance-fail to maintain liability insurance, $331.50;
Heath Aaron Bradford, 42, vehicle registration-fictitious display of plate or registration card, $115;
Michael D. Carlson, 25, driving under the influence, jail time 90 days (suspended), drivers license suspended for 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $950;
Joey L. Charlton, 16, tobacco or electronic cigarettes-unlawful for minor to use, possess, receive, purchase, use or consume, $74;
Brandi Kyren Damon, 38, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $500;
Seth D. Farber, 49, driving with expired license, operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, $232.50;
Wyatt L. Fischer, 42, operate vehicle without valid license or proper endorsements, $307.50;
Michael J. Flanagan, 69, wildlife unlawful possession of, jail time 15 days (suspended), supervised probation 6 months, $565;
Chakyrah D. Hannaman, 18, driving with expired license, vehicle registration-fail to register annually, $168;
Rebekah I. Harmon, 53, vehicle registration-fail to register annually, $67;
Joshua Lane Hitchcock, 39, drivers license-fail to carry on person, $157.50;
Michael J. Jaguith, 40, hunt game birds with shot exceeding allowable size, $136;
Benjamin Roy Lester, 33, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 90 (dismissed), supervised probation 12 months, $457.50;
Benjamin Thomas Marek, 27, vehicle tail lamp violation requirements, $70;
Dana R. McCandless, 56, driving-turning movements and required signals, $90;
Toby James Mciver, 26, driving inattentive or careless, $300;
David W. Nichols, 38, operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/operators license, fail to provide proof of insurance, $589;
Hailey Norgard, 15, operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, $131.50;
Shane Edward Owens, 28, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Amy Lynn Paul, 24, disturbing the peace, jail time 90 days (suspended), supervised probation 24 months, $1,157.50 ($500 suspended);
Carsen A. Plank, 30, driving without privileges, fail to provide proof of insurance, operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, vehicle registration-fail to carry in vehicle, $753.50;
Francisco Armando Quancubias, 38, motor carrier-vehicle over length, $276;
Brandon Mitchell Ream, 27, driving under the influence (third or subsequent offense), jail time 5 years (determinate time 2 years; indeterminate time 3 years; credit time 100 days), drivers license suspend 3 years, $790.50;
Carol Lynn Reuben, 51, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended), drivers license suspend 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Jonathan L. Rich, 46, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Angela Ann Thompson, 31, operate a motor vehicle without liability insurance, $131.50;
Shelli Renea Umphenour, 35, driving lane-on wrong side of highway, driving-turn improper right, $180;
Logan T. Wadell, 17, operating vehicle without owners consent, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 6 months, $200;
Isaac James Waldner, 18, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $13;
Larry A. Walter, 72, game tag-no appropriate tag, $250;
Raquel Leann Wemhoff, 23, operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/operators license, $307.50.
Speeding:
Jessica Renae Allen, 32, $90;
Lawrence Michael Bernier, 46, $90;
William Richard Brumley, 77, $90;
Michael E. Gireth, 51, $160;
Joseph Michael Godawa, 19, $155;
Beth Debra Hansen, 69, $158;
William Anthony Hentges, 53, $90;
Olivia Hernandez Quintero, 55, $90;
Savannah Lise McCorkle, 21, $90;
Laura Mae Michelcic, 52, $90;
Patrick John Milligan, 71, $90;
Gabriel Enrique Farra, 29, $90;
Maria T. Popp, 53, $155;
Torrey Jessica Stephenson, 27, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Alain Lujan vs. Scil, Inc. $1,297.30, in favor of Scil, Inc. and Speedycash.com (other party), on Dec. 6, 2021.
Hometown Auto and Ag vs. Michael C. and Shawna E. Kaschmitter, $5,182.00, in favor of Hometown Auto and Ag, on Dec. 2, 2021.
Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Tyler G. Petersen, $2,384.74, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., on Dec. 2, 2021.
Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Stephanie M. Merino, $1,599.88, in favor Automated Accounts, Inc., on Dec. 2, 2021.
Marriages:
Jimi Dawn Bleker and Jeramie Robert Hanson, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
Cheryl Lea Sims and Ronald Strand Norland, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Kandi Leigh Deal and Brett Reed Massey, both of Kooskia, Idaho.
