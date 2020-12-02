11/12/2020 – 11/22/2020
Jeremy C. Adkison, 38, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Jeremy C. Adkison, 38, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
America F. Baeth, 40, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Frances Bernard Beede, 22, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Darrin Ryan Boren, 35, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Shilo Rae Bradley, 47, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Braedon Daniel Cain, 24, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
William Carpenter, 70, Failure to Validate or Attach Game Tag to Carcass, $190;
Ashley Rose Cline, 30, Motor Carrier Over Weight-Exceeds Allowable Gross Loads, $71.50;
Cody A. Creutzberg, 18, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Cody A. Creutzberg, 18, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Ethan H. Croston, 18, Disorderly Conduct, $250;
Veronica Lee Davis, 48, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jeremiah James Dawson, 37, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Austin Phillip Erlenbusch, 31, Unlawful Driving on Highways Laned for Traffic, $93;
Connor R. Gorman, 24, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Darion Jon Halbert, 24, Fish without License ( Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $191;
Sherman A. Hatfield, 40, Driving-Following too Closely, $90;
Michael D. Hayeu, 63, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Michael D. Hayeu, 63, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Steven A. Hunt, 30, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $200;
Brandon C. Kelley, 47, Possession of Controlled Substance, $382.50, 365 Days Jail Time, 14 Days Credit Time;
Justin Alan King, 35, Domestic Battery, $437.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 147 Days Jail Suspended, 3 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Justin Alan King, 35, Battery, $250, 180 Days Jail Time, 147 Days Jail Suspended, 3 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Calvin Joel Lepro, 35, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Allyson Mae Lynch, 21, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Allyson Mae Lynch, 21, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Rees J. Majors, 27, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Valer Mapendo, 24, Driving on Wrong Side of Highway, $90;
Anthony Ricardo Martinez, 35, Fish-Take with Illegal Gear, (Net, Spear, Artificial Light, Etc.), $190;
Christopher Brandon Mccoy, 24, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $70;
Arturo Martin Melwing, 16, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes-Unlawful for Minor to Purchase, Receive, Use or Consume, $74;
Carl Roger Mills, 64, Securing Dress Lumber Improperly, $201;
Morgan Elizabeth Nydam, 22, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Paulene J. Pavese, 42, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Paulene J. Pavese, 42, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Jon Edward Pike, 67, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
David R. Robnett, 48, Motor Carrier Over Weight-Exceeds Allowable Gross Loads, $573.50;
Joseph Frank Rowe, 51, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $400;
Jacob Morris Salley, 22, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Jacob Morris Salley, 22, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Tristan Charles Scott, 19, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Cody D. Stephens, 51, Unlawful Fishing, $190;
Ryan Keith Taylor, 28, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Lacy M. Whittington, 38, Driving without Privileges, $325.50;
Lacy M. Whittington, 38, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Civil Dispositions:
-Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Ashlee Lamar, $2,289.80, in favor of Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC., Nov. 17, 2020.
-Orofino Builders Supply, Inc. vs. Jill Davis-Mauck and Larry Mauck Jr., $5,188, in favor of Orofino Builders Supply, Inc., Nov. 20, 2020.
-Gerald E. Johnson and Susan J. Johnson vs. Toby Reuter, $594, in favor of Gerald and Susan Johnson, Nov. 20, 2020.
Marriages:
-Renee Kay Keeler and Delvin Ray Keeler, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
