RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 42
9/26/2019 TO 10/6/2019
Wesley C. Anderson, 41, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $460.50;
Christy Dawn Baxter, 41, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Steven Christopher Bettencourt, 27, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Steven Christopher Bettencourt, 27, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Jacob T. Blair, 27, Driving Under the Influence- (Found Guilty of Two or More Violations within 10 Years), $790.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 18 Mo. Determinate Time, 30 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 2 Days Credit Time, 1 Yr. Driver’s License Suspended, 3 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Jeared Alan Narcisco Borrego, 23, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $134.50;
Jacob T. Burton, 19, Vehicle Equipment-Muffler Not in Good Working Order and/or Excessive Fumes, $67;
David A. S. Davis, 27, Operating Motor Vehicle without Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Hans Lee Elswick, 21, Unlawful Hunting with Artificial Light, $190;
Daniel S. Engbretson, 28, Limitation on Use of Designated Collection Sites, $303;
Jamie Jane Fleck, 21, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Dakota C. Hamilton, 20, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $134.50;
Levi J. Jones, 18, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Alora Lorraine Largent, 17, Driver’s License Restrictions-Temporary Permittee not Accompanied by a Licensed Driver Over 21 YOA, $101;
Susan Michelle Manweller, 41, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 180 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Michael C. Mcreynolds, 31, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Angela Mercado, 43, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Alfred James Montalvo, 29, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Chance Lee Nall, 23, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Laura Katherine New, 55, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Zackary Willis Nichols, 24, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $657.50;
Christy A. Obrien, 43, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, (2nd Offense), $457.50;
Christy A. Obrien, 43, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Bradley E. Ogle, 58, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Richard Olmos, 39, Failure to Maintain Vehicle Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Reggie Ray Ortega, 47, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Jenny Jean Osborn, 31, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Jacob Patton, 24, Road Closure Restriction Violations, $194;
Christopher Peirce, 32, Failure to Provide Proof Of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Christopher Peirce, 32, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Jesse Peterson, 29, Fish-Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $72;
Jacob Prado, 30, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $115;
Jacob Prado, 30, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Jacob Robert Reno, 21, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Karissa R. Ringer, 18, Vicious Dog within the City, $157.50;
Mark A. Scheuerman, 41, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Daniel J. Schillo, 33, Driving on Wrong Side of Highway, $90;
Kenneth E. Seubert, 58, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50;
Kenneth E. Seubert, 58, Willfully Distubrs the Neighborhood, $250;
Burnum L. Sharp, 45, Motor Carrier-Exceeding Gross Legal Maximum of 80,000 lbs., $81.50;
Zachary S.P. Ward, 21, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Speeding: Michelle Therese Adams, 52, $90; Christy Dawn Baxter, 41, $90; Steven Christopher Bettencourt, 27, $400; Grant Robert Center, 34, $90; Thomas L. Grimsley, 55, $90; Tyler Randolph Groner, 18, $155; Tol Andrew Gropp, 45, $90; Reid Prestin Harrell, 30, $90; Catherine Ann Hauger, 23, $90; Terry L. Jensen, 62, $90; Alora Lorraine Largent, 17, $93; Mark Noel Welfare Lloyd, 55, $90; Steven Russell Mcbeath, 70, $155; Alexander Scott McElroy, 16, $90; Caleb Jeffery McGee, 17, $90; Brady Paul Michelsen, 27, $90; Parker Davis Million, 19, $90; Jeffrey Arthur Mourer, 56, $90; Karolyn R. Okrent, 34, $90; Richard Olmos, 39, $90; Ronald Ophaug, 72, $90; Zachery Dalton A. Payton, 20, $90; Timothy Ray Pixley, 47, $90; Aaron Milus Polumsky, 27, $155; Jacob Daniel Pretz, 24, $155; Arnaldo N. Ramirez-hernandez, 22, $155; Ricky James Rickords, 31, $155; Dalila Ruiz Hernandez, 18, $90; Hayden Nathanial Ruizdondero, 18, $90; Dakota Leon Umphenour, 24, $93; Logan Angelo Wahl, 18, $90;
Divorces:
-Jason David Bryant VS. Heather M. Bryant, petition granted, Oct. 2, 2019.
-Douglas D. Duncan VS. Deborah A. Duncan, petition granted, Sept. 26, 2019.
-Sharee Newlon VS. Dean R. Newlon, petition granted, Oct. 2, 2019.
Civil Dispositions:
-Idaho Industrial Commission VS. Adkison Group LLC, David J. Adkison, Jeanna M. Burlin, $3,550.00, in favor of Idaho Industrial Commission, Sept. 27, 2019.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Ashley L. Poxleitner, $1,902.66, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Oct. 2, 2019.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. David A. Davis, $2,170.30, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Oct. 2, 2019.
