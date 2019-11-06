RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 45
10/17/2019 TO 10/27/2019
Patti M. Clark, 43, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Liam L. Cunningham, 19, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
James Lee Frizzell, 60, Passing on a Solid Line, $90;
Dylan K. Haworth, 20, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Dylan K. Haworth, 20, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Muhammad Rafiq Bin Jamil, 31, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Mickaela M. Marple, 22, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Michael M. Pierce, 27, Malicious Injury to Property, $157.50, 2 Days Jail Time, 2 Days Credit Time;
Michael M. Pierce, 27, Driving without Privileges, $172.50, 2 Days Jail Time, 2 Days Credit Time;
Jacob D. Warden, 20, Alcoholic Beverage- Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $490.50;
Levi Jacob Wilson, 30, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Speeding: Dale Douglas Brown, 28, $90; Richard L. Burkenbine, 72, $90; Sarah A. Carver, 30, $90; Amie Louise Fortin, 40, $155; Ronald Edward Funke, 59, $90; James Russell Gomendi, 65, $90; Robert Douglas Goodsell, 56, $90; Dylan K. Haworth, 20, $155; Muhammad Rafiq Bin Jamil, 31, $90; Vanessa Kay Jones, 57, $155; Cheyenne David Kennah, 28, $90; Mickaela M. Marple, 22, $90; Sally Leanne Mccolloch, 55, $90; Robert M. Meyer, 64, $90; Braden W. Nopens, 19, $90; Michael Jayson, Payne, 50, $90; Ashley Caress Pietrobono, 31, $90; Paige Leigh Potratz, 40, $90; Akili Faith Quintero, 19, $155; Linn Randall Redinger, 59, $90; Bruce Douglas Thomas, 53, $93; James C. Thornton, 30, $155; Douglas Joseph Vecchio, 45, $155; Daniel Dale Vincent, 63, $155; Levi Jacob Wilson, 30, $157; Randy L. Wix, 55, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Kimberly S. Ratcliff, $4,611.42, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Oct. 22, 2019.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Edward M. Mills, $4,146.25, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Oct. 22, 2019.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Daniel J. Dotson, $2,379.89, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Oct. 24, 2019.
Divorces:
-Lark Perry VS. Brian H. Perry, Oct. 18, 2019.
