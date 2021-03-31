3/11/2021 – 3/21/2021
Samantha Ann Carr, 37, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $600, 6 Days Jail Time, 6 Days Credit Time;
Christopher Levi Carter, 27, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Christopher Levi Carter, 27, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Charles R. Christians, 32, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Charles R. Christians, 32, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
James Fredrick Dickey, 36, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
James Fredrick Dickey, 36, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Rodney Eugene Grant Jr., 30, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Dale L. Hemerick, 54, Aggravated Assault, $245.50, 2 Yrs. Determinate Time, 3 Yrs. Indeterminate Time;
Tyrone Davis Hendren, 34, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Dallas K. Lindsey, 18, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes-Unlawful for Minor to Use, Possess, Receive, Purchase or Consume, $74;
Thomas Lowe, 24, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $104;
Chris Alan Ludwig, 66, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Chris Alan Ludwig, 66, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Jeffery James Lynch, 34, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $70;
James P. Marek, 45, 1st Offense Trespass with No Property Damage-Does not Remain when Ordered to Depart, $356.50;
Kermit Peter Schwartz, 64, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Kermit Peter Schwartz, 64, Driver Upon Approach of an Emergency or Police Vehicle Failure to Yield or Stop, $90;
Jordan Lynn Sewell, 27, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Riley Jay Trogdon, 20, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Mark D. Wells, 46, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Mark D. Wells, 46, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Richard Laverne Willey, 86, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $200;
Speeding: Jessica Lynn Anderson, 31, $90; Britain P. Atchinson, 32, $90; Connie Sue Bates, 63, $90; Garrett Blake Bechtold, 21, $155; Ethan Ray Brands, 21, $90; Kyle A. Burrington, 67, $93; Wesley H. Carpenter, 19, $90; Kim Polencheck Cegler, 60, $90; Christopher John Cunningham, 61, $90; Ryan A. Gillings, 44, $93; Devin Gunnooa, 38, $90; Eric James Johnson, 49, $90; Becky Jo Kennedy, 45, $93; Mercedes Lynn Lindsay, 30, $90; Shannan M. Mcguire, 44, $155; Irene Kathryn Popp, 20, $90; Steven M. Putman, 38, $90; Kermit Peter Schwartz, 64, $90; Gage Ashton Clarence Smith, 18, $90; Sandi Lucille Smith, 59, $93; Matthew Thomas Unruh, 46, $155; Riley Madison Warner, 19, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-Citibank, N.A. vs. Wade L. Nuttman, $4,701.33, in favor of Citibank, N.A., March 17, 2021.
-Citibank, N.A. vs. Mikel R. Kinnick, $2,369.47, in favor of Citibank, N.A., March 18, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.