Dec. 30, 2021 – Jan. 9, 2022
America F. Baeth, 41, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Kcy Bogart, 22, no contact order violation, jail time 180 days (suspended 156 days, credit time 24 days), supervised probation 197 days, $250;
Bailey T. Cregger, 24, driving inattentive or careless, $200;
Jesse J. Cunningham, 26, disturbing the peace, $300;
Joshua Dickson, 34, grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, driving under the influence (aggravated), guilty;
Sawyer Jacob Edmison, 26, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Sarkisan G. Farnham, 45, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Jacob M. Frei, 28, vehicle registration-fail to carry in vehicle, $67;
Shawn Murez Green, 49, driving lane-improper use of designated lane, $93;
Robert Allen Grenfell, 56, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by driver, $200;
Keith Eugene Harding II, 37, operate vehicle without a current or valid operator D class license; $307.50;
Tesia Dawn Hedden, 29, operate vehicle without valid or current license or proper endorsements, vehicle insurance-fail to provide for proof of insurance, $198.50;
David P. Hembree, 60, driving without privileges, operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, $454;
Clifford B. Howell, 40, fail to affix registration sticker to lower right hand corner of plate, $67;
Amy Lynn Kanvick, 35, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Shane Morgan Lindsey, 35, battery on a law enforcement officer, jail time 4 years (indeterminate time 2 years, determinate time 2 years, credit time 80 days), probation 3 years, $245.50;
Shane Morgan Lindsey, 35, disturbing the peace, malicious injury to property, jail time 30 days (credit time 80 days), $315;
Cynthia Lynnette Lloyd, 39, operate vehicle without proper license or endorsements, vehicle registration-fail to secure registration, $374.50;
Owen David McBride, 22, controlled substance in possession of, jail time 3 years (indeterminate time 18 months, determinate time 18 months, credit time 99 days), probation 2 years, $382.50;
Jasper D. McCarkle, 16, shooting from or across a public highway, trespassing on the private property of another to hunt, retrieve wildlife, fish or trap, supervised probation 12 months, $503;
Noah James Messing, 23, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $70;
Alayna R. Meyer, 19, inattentive or careless driving, $250;
Gregory J. Nentwig, 55, vehicle insurance-fail to maintain liability insurance, $131.50;
Donnie Roy Nickerson, 42, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Stephen R. Powers, 57, vehicle registration-fail to register annually, $67;
Amanda K. Roberge, 30, 1st offense trespass with no property damage – does not remain when ordered to depart, $356.50;
Kassie D. Score, 33, unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers, $300;
Ronald Christopher Shultz, 60, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Sasha Soderstrom, 30, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Zachary Trombetta, 26, operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, vehicle registration-fail to register annually, $198.50;
Luke W. Wassmuth, 20, driving-yield failure by vehicle entering highway, $90;
Randy D. Willett, 67, game tags-fail to validate or attach to carcass, $300.
Speeding:
Connor Lee Allen, 23, $90;
Alexander A. Cano Valladolid, 21, $155;
Christian Scott Cumberland, 26, $155;
Michael Donald Curtis, 43, $93;
Frank Robert Dean, 22, $90;
Andrew William Edmonds, 18, $155;
Claire Marie Hampton, 21, $90;
Nicolas Hubert, 43, $90;
Lane M. Remacle, 19, $90;
Lloyd D. Youngblood, 69, $155.
Civil Dispositions:
Debbie A. Doty vs. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, $1,464.76, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC on Jan. 7, 2022.
