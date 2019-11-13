RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 46
10/24/2019 TO 11/3/2019
Doug W. Brownlee, 71, No Appropriate Game Tag, $765;
Doug W. Brownlee, 71, Unlawful Possession of Wildlife, $365;
Brandon Case, 39, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 120 Days Jail Time, 120 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Ashley S. Cooper, 22, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Robert L. Cummins, 71, Yield Failure by Vehicle Entering Highway, $90;
Aaron M. D’Addabbo, 34, Unlawful Possession of Wildlife, $190;
Patrick Slater Doyle, 78, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $90;
Damon D. Drake, 18, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Royce R. Flowers, 69, Exhibition or Use of Deadly Weapon, $157.50;
Peter Jay Lujan, 35, No Contact Order Violation, $200, 30 Days Jail Time, 25 Days Credit Time;
Steven Russell Mcbeath, 70, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Matthew J. Meyer, 48, False Logbook, $201;
Daisey Nadiger, 41, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Posses an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Robert A. Paul, Dog at Large without Collar or Tag, $72;
Michael M. Pierce, 27, Malicious Injury to Property, $157.50, 2 Days Jail Time, 2 Days Credit Time;
Michael M. Pierce, 27, Driving without Privileges, $172.50, 2 Days Jail Time, 2 Days Credit Time;
Lochinbek Rajabov, 25, Motor Carrier-Failure to Stop at Checking Station or Submit to Inspection, Grading or Weighting, $276;
Lionel Lasnier Rose, 44, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Lionel Lasnier Rose, 44, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Alex K. Taylor, 22, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $303;
Alex K. Taylor, 22, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Randall H. Tempel, 66, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $90;
Brent L. Treece, 27, Hunt, Fish or Trap-Buy or Possess Wrong Class or Type of License, $706.50, 10 Days Jail Time, 10 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Brent L. Treece, 27, Hunt, Fish or Trap-Buy or Possess Wrong Class or Type of License, $250;
Marc Euburne Walker, 66, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $93;
Speeding: Mackenzie Brianne Aitken, 22, $93; Timothy Shayne Breedlove, 57, $93; Michael Steven Dresnick, 81, $155; Brett Andrew Ferro, 35, $93; Amie Louise Fortin, 40, $155; James Edward Gottwald, 69, $90; Theresa Hughes, 52, $90; Briseida J. Joto-Rodriquez, 18, $90; Briseida J. Joto-Rodriquez, 18, $90; Holly R. Kaschmitter, 19, $90; Cheyenne David Kennah, 28, $90; Brianna Dawn Massey, 20, $90; Kaylana Avon Matthews, 32, $90; Pamela Arnott Mcleese, 71, $90; Shirley L. Meadows Jr., 44, $90; Jade E. Obrien, 28, $158; Ashley Caress Pietrobono, 31, $90; Dennis Ray Pooley, 70, $93; Shane Vincent Poxleitner, 32, $90; James Gregory Raze, 51, $90; Linn Randall Redinger, 59, $90; Lionel Lasnier Rose, 44, $90; Travis M. Snyder, 29, $155; John Henry Stevenson, 71, $93; Phillip Michael Urlacher, 31, $90; Douglas Joseph Vecchio, 45, $155; Jackie Lee Wolford, 69, $90; Shannon O’Leary Yochum, 49, $90; Alexander Jacob Zender, 19, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Daniel J. Dotson, $2,379.89, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Oct. 24, 2019.
-Barclays Bank Delaware VS. Muriel J. Simmons, $3,320.42, in favor of Barclays Bank Delaware, Oct. 28, 2019.
-Chapman Financial Services VS. Brandee M. Burch and Michael R. Burch II, $4,902.51, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, Nov. 1, 2019.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Amy Waddell, $3,030.71, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Nov. 1, 2019.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Wayne P. Pollan, $2,279.15, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Nov. 1, 2019.
Divorces:
-Brian Lee Windsor VS. Joelene Windsor, Oct. 30, 2019.
-Michele Anderberg VS. Michael Anderberg, Oct. 31, 2019.
-Brodie N. Robinett VS. Jill L. Birklid-Robinett, Nov. 1, 2019.
