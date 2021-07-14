District / Magistrate
Mary A. Adamson, 19, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Brad Robert Asher, 64, Unlawful Fishing, $190;
Kathryn J.H. Asher, 63, Unlawful Fishing, $190;
Duke Cameron, 27, Hunt without Hound Hunter Permit, $203;
Alfredo N. Chanocua, 32, Fishing without a License (Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon), $200;
Shara C. Cleveland, 40, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Lee Douglas Drake, 37, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Elijah J. Eackles, Unlawful Entry, $3,567.80, 90 Days Jail Time, 60 Days Jail Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Elijah J. Eackles, Malicious Injury to Property, $1,157.51, 90 Days Jail Time, 60 Days Jail Suspended;
Kimberle W. English, 59, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Corbin James Eystad, 40, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Dianna M. Garcia, 30, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Timothy Randall Huntley, 55, Failure to Use Vehicle Head Lamps when Required, $67;
Vino Marcello Hutchison, 23, Fail to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Anthony Allen Jaroch, 53, Unlawful Driving on Highways Laned for Traffic, $93;
David Johnson, 46, Fail to Comply with Mandatory Check and Report Requirements-Fish, $136;
David Johnson, 46, Fail to Leave Evidence of Sex on Game Animals, $136;
Shalynn M. Johnson, 32, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Keith J. Karr, 49, Fish for Anadromous Salmon or Steelhead without a Permit, $203;
Steven William Kernutt, 45, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Seth Korponay, 43, Unlawful to Throw Injurious Material on Highway, $72
