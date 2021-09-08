8/19/2021 – 8/29/2021
James M. Alden, 61, Improper Use of Designated Lane, $90;
Kevyn C. Alexander, 33, Disturbing the Peace, $200;
Susan Louise Bancroft, 44, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Samantha A. Carr, 37, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Jesus Angel Chavez, 25, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Devices, $90;
Jesse Ryan Cronan, 18, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Chloe Anna Emory, 22, Operating Motor Vehicle with Out-of-State License Suspension, $156.50;
Chloe Anna Emory, 22, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jessica Lynn Fisher, 38, Disturbing the Peace, $157.50, 1 Day Jail Time, 1 Day Credit Time;
William Gareth Flansburg, 24, Driving with Expired License, $104;
Ashad T. Guice, 25, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 120 Days Jail Time, 120 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Khalid Kadhim Hamad, 54, Unlawful Driving on Highways Laned for Traffic, $90;
Timothy Robert Isenberg, 40, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Michael Ray Jackson, 61, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Uriel Jimenez-Olan, 49, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Daman Lee Johnson, 52, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Don Kent, 42, Willfully Disturbs Neighborhood, $350;
Jerel E. Lilly, 25, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Daniel Eugene Luster, 59, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Jeffrey Eldon Lyons, 58, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jeffrey Eldon Lyons, 58, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Jeffrey Eldon Lyons, 58, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Michael Lee Massey, 35, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Michael Lee Massey, 35, Domestic Battery, $200, 120 Days Jail Time, 110 Days Jail Suspended, 3 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Daniel A. McKeown, 58, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Daniel A. McKeown, 58, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Brandon Robert R.J. Praus, 31, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Shena Rene Pullen, 37, Unlawful Driving on Highways Laned for Traffic, $90;
Anthony H. Quick, 25, Barking Dogs, $75;
Colton D. Rosco, 33, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Danny L. Russell, 65, Failure to Purchase or Invalid Driver’s License, $200;
Danny L. Russell, 65, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Danny L. Russell, 65, Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Citation, $200;
Lynn J. Saueressig, 66, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Anthony Carlton Shepard, 53, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Lester C. Simonson, 43, Fish without License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $200;
Becky J. Slaydon, 52, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $350;
Gage Ashton Clarence Smith, 18, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, 1st Offense, $487.50;
Robert Howard Smith, 51, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50, 25 Days Jail Time, 1 Day Credit Time;
Maci O. Steele, 19, Violation of Forestry Closed Season Requirements, $157.50;
Gerald K. Umphenour, 61, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Gerald K. Umphenour, 61, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Steven Whitaker, 60, Fish-Used Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $139;
Justin S. Whitten, 40, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Kaleb Aaron Wilson, 22, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Kaleb Aaron Wilson, 22, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Kaleb Aaron Wilson, 22, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Kaleb Aaron Wilson, 22, Failure to Display Plates of Stickers, $67;
Michelle D. Wimer, 39, Fire-Violation of Forestry Closed Season Requirements, $160.50;
Joshua J. Winter, 39, Fire-Violation of Forestry Closed Season Requirements, $160.50;
Speeding: Deanna Lynn Allnoch, 48, $90; Richard Meta Bader, 82, $90; Susan Louise Bancroft, 44, $90; Chandie Lynn Bartell, 60, $90; Archer Burgess Berry, 20, $155; Broc Luciano Caal, 31, $155; Rachel Mackenzie Grove, 25, $90; Colin Wheeler Halsey, 18, $93; Russell Eugene Haralson, 60, $158; Brenden John Harvester, 37, $155; Dean Douglas Heathcote, 72, $90; Joshua David Ryan Hensley, 31, $93; Joshua Lane Hitchcock, 39, $93; Michael Ray Hope, 36, $90; Dean Ilan Johnson, 75, $155; Daiji Kawamura, 35, $90; Ryan Hungerford Kent, 39, $90; Patricia Darlene Lamb, 52, $155; Whitney M. Lee, 32, $90; Stephen Dale Loomis, 59, $90; Jeffrey Lee Martin, 64, $93; Bryan William Nida, 58, $155; Jorgen Kristofer Olson, 41, $90; Tonya Troxel Ornduff, 41, $155; Thomas Victor Ripp, 72, $155; Abigail Kahl Robideaux, 23, $158; Maria Lilia Rodriguez Ortega, 39, $155; Samuel Mathias Rouda, 24, $90; Jerry A. Schwartz, 47, $90; Anthony Carlton Shepard, 53, $158; Kirsten Lee Turner, 50, $90; Sergey Zdor, 36, $155
