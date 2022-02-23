Feb. 3 – Feb. 13, 2022
Robert Cletus Beckman, 70, driving-stop sign and yield sign violations, $90;
Hunter P. Chaffee, 21, vehicle registration-fail to register annually, $70;
Nathan J. Greig, 32, fail to use safety restraint, $10;
Logan Elaine Harper, 24, vehicle registration-fail to register annually, $67;
Caleb Rhys Henderson, 24, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
William Lloyd Henson, Jr., 45, vehicle registration-operating a vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $101;
Charlie Gail Hickman, 41, disturbing the peace, $300;
Anthony M. Lisby, 35, fail to register vehicle annually, vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance, $198.50;
Cynthia Lynette Lloyd, 39, operating motor vehicle without liability insurance, $200;
Richard Mitchell Lodge, 23, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Rees James Majors, 28, fail to use safety restraint, $10;
Cora L. Maybach Swift, 18, unlawful driving on highways laned for traffic, $90;
Lyle R. McCoy, 59, trap or take or have in possession animals or pelts in violation of title or commission rules, $200;
Xavier Nathaniel Ragland, 28, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, supervised probation 3 months, $400;
Jonathan L. Rich, 46, vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance, vehicle registration-fail to register annually, $198.50;
Darrell Jay Waters, 50, domestic battery, jail time 180 days (suspended 172 days, credit time 8 days), supervised probation 12 months, $200;
Taylor K. Robinson, 14, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Christopher A. Schmaus, 50, disturbing the peace, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised provision 6 months, $400;
Anthony A. Skiles, 15, wildlife-unlawful possession of, trespassing on private property of another to hunt, retrieve wildlife, fish or trap, supervised probation 6 months, $815;
Colton Gene Swain, 23, driving under the influence, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $953;
Michael James Sweeney, 69, vehicle registration-operating a vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $101;
Kenneth M. Vopat, 57, vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance, driver’s license-fail to give notice of change of address or name, $198.50;
Connor M. Weddle, 15, F&G tag-no appropriate tag, $203.
Speeding:
Lawrence Lloyd Helton, 47, $155;
Randy L. Hollibaugh, 62, $90;
Savannah C. Johnson, 25, $90;
Richard Wayne Lightfoot, 89, $188.50;
Cynthia Lynette Lloyd, 39, $155;
Clinton Tredennick Mason, 28, $155;
Kenneth Eugene Seward, 64, $90;
Chester Herbert Watson, 71, $90;
Logan E. Wimer, 18, $93;
Russell Henry Zenner, 75, $155.
Civil Dispositions:
Bank Of America, N.A. vs. Carrie N. Mangun, $3,183.05, in favor of Bank Of America, N.A. on Feb. 10, 2022.
Divorces:
Heather Barnett vs. Thomas Jackson Barnett, petition granted on Feb. 9, 2022.
Marriages:
Reneem Lanoue and Ishmael R. Ferwerda, both of Kooskia.
