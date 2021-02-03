1/14/2021 – 1/24/2021
Mikal A. Annis, 57, Petit Theft, $1,160.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 23 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Anastasia Marie Bearden, 21, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Signals, $90;
Nathan Binkley, 42, Battery, $157.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 71 Days Jail Suspended, 19 Days Credit Time, 2 Yrs. Supervised Probation;
Aaron Carr, 32, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Leland Thomas Chase, 48, Violation of Restricted Driver’s License, $101;
Samuel Anthony Chavez, 41, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Bailey Allan Christopherson, 24, Passing on Right When Not Safe, $90;
Charles Gregory Dugan, 68, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Charles Gregory Dugan, 68, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Zachary Quinn Estep-Snider, 22, Driving at a Speed Greater than is Reasonable and Prudent, $90;
Kasper A. Harvey, 33, Operating without a Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Tesia Dawn Hedden, 29, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $115;
Tesia Dawn Hedden, 29, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Orrin Jaramillo-Swan, 28, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Orrin Jaramillo-Swan, 28, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Ryan Cole Kerley, 24, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Sydney Ellen Lang, 23, Parking or Stopping Violations, $46.50;
Tyrell Langston, 30, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Johnathan Paul Lassiter, 28, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Jessalynn Marie Matthes, 29, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Jessalynn Marie Matthes, 29, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Clay Michael Meyers, 25, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Earl R. Musick, 42, Failure to Signal, Stop, or Decrease Speed, $90;
Anthony Arthur Schoonen, 60, Parking or Stopping Violations, $46.50;
Debbie A. Trombetta, 56, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Christopher M. Voog, 41, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Joseph Patrick Woodward Jr., 30, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Anna Elizabeth Wright, 42, Parking or Stopping Violations, $46.50;
Warren Arthur Wright, 48, Parking or Stopping Violations, $46.50;
Buddy H. Zahorka, 49, Failure to Signal Before Turning, $90;
Speeding:
Larry Dean Bowden, 46, $93; Joshua Robert Boyce, 42, $90; Brandon Paige Brunmeier, 20, $93; Ryan Blake Dedeker, 42, $90; Peter Graber Frederick, 55, $90; Adam Lee Geyer, 45, $90; Cassy Lee Glaser, 25, $93; Orrin Jaramillo-Swan, 28, $90; Cole H. Keehner, 24, $90; Brian Preston Kramer, 24, $93; Carol Louise Lasalle, 58, $90; Morgan Lynn Loughran, 22, $158; Crissy Cherise Manhan, 43, $90; Roger Mario Masis, 58, $93; Jonathan Miramontes, 21, $90; Sheldon Michael Clem Nuxoll, 19, $90; Jordon Lee Palmer, 20, $90; Russell James Peck, 18, $90; Hannah Rebekah Sipes, 21, $90; Misty Brodiaea Springer, 50, $90; Zackery Robert Stewart, 35, $90; Shelley Ann Sullivan, 59, $90; Dylan M. Vogt, 26, $90; Zachary Osa Watson, 44, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-Chapman Financial Services vs. Joseph D. Case, $5,065.13, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, Jan. 20, 2021.
-Peterson Enterprises Inc. vs. Douglas Leroy Ross and Hazel Leigh Ross, $895.77, in favor of Peterson Enterprises, Jan. 20, 2021.
-Gortsema Motors vs. Mark Johnson, $469, in favor of Gortsema Motors, Jan. 21, 2021.
