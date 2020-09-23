9/10/20 TO 9/20/20
Julene Berman, 76, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Michael H. Cates, 46, Injury to Child, $7,245.50, 40 Months Determinate Time, 44 Months Indeterminate Time;
Taylor Reed Checketts, 23, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Daniel B. Cilione, 40, Drug Paraphernalia-Use of Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Christine J. Cohoon, 57, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Kristian Shantel Fowler, 37, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Kristian Shantel Fowler, 37, Controlled Substance-Possession of Prescription Drug not Directly Obtained with a Valid Prescription, $400;
Ben G. Gunn, 56, Motor Carrier Over-Weight (1-4000 LBS) Exceed Allowable Gross Loads, $71.50;
Travis C. Hauger, 26, Operating Motor Vehicle with Out-of-State License, $156.50;
Ann Marie Hilbert, 41, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67;
Bryan S. Kale, 47, Disturbing the Peace, $157.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 67 Days Jail Suspended, 23 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Selden Ray Lacey, 56, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over-Length Violations, $279;
Jonathan Lynn Mallow, 33, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Jonathan Lynn Mallow, 33, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Marcus Allan Martinez, 32, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $200;
Tyson Blake Narte, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $134.50;
Cory Ray Nunnally, 37, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50, 35 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Daniel Rawson, 72, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $90;
Carol Lynn Reuben, 50, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Samantha Lee Schmaus, 42, Reckless Driving, $157.50, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Angela A. Thompson, 30, Theft of Property, Labor or Services by Means of Threat or Deception, $157.50;
Angela A. Thompson, 30, Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Citation, $157.50;
Kyle Andrew Vanboeyen, 19, Driving on Wrong Side of Highway, $90;
Jeffery Anthony Williams, 19, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Susan E. Willingham, 70, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Speeding: Jonah Patrick Baker, 22, $90; Tyler John Barron, 18, $90; Jeannette Marie Belliveau, 66, $90; Karla Burton, 63, $90; Lawrence Byron Crawford, 64, $90; Curt Christian Daniger, 59, $90; Lauren A. Decker, 32, $90; Zachery James Dumars, 27, $158; Amanda Marie Gerber, 31, $155; Ryan Darrel Green, 36, $90; Perry Mitchel Hedin, 70, $93; James Preston Martin, 47, $90; Jerome W. Martin, 57, $90; Louann Mccune, 66, $93; Christopher Lee Minyard, 37, $90; Sean M. Murphy, 44, $90; Timothy Giles Murphy, 47, $90; Thomas Laurence Neidlinger, 58, $90; Lauren Anne Pfund, 36, $155; John Earl Phillips, 63, $90; Aliyah J. Poxleitner, 17, $93; John Andrew Russell, 37, $90; Conrad J. Schmucker, 23, $155; June Elizabeth Smith, 43, $90; Robert Douglas Stern, 66, $155; Richard Donald Tuemmler, 72, $158; Josephine M. Van Kampen-Lewis, 38, $90; Vincent Rentto Voelker, 39, $90; Jordan M. Wisner, 36, $93;
Civil Dispositions:
-Capital One Bank (Usa) N.a. vs. Kristy R. Stamper, $1,014.32, in favor of Capital One Bank (Usa), N.a., Sept. 14, 2020.
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Donna Latimer, $1,122.47, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC., Sept. 14, 2020.
-LVNV Funding LLC. Vs. Julia Dreadfulwater, $1,248.60, in favor of LVNV Funding LLC., Sept. 14, 2020.
