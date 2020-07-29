7/9/2020 TO 7/19/2020
Melanie Denise Aguirre, 35, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Michael Steven Allmon, 18, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA-Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Deborah M. Anderson, 64, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Tony James Bennett, 41, Disturbing the Peace, $1,000, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Lacy Lynn Brannan, 35, Disturbing the Peace, $257.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Credit Time;
Cole Riley Carter, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA-Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess-1st offense, $487.50;
Jason W. Dotson, 26, Battery-Domestic Violence without Traumatic Injury Against a Household Member, $187.50, 15 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Samantha Jo Eaton, 18, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Coty R. Finnan, 31, Domestic Battery, $200, 90 Days Jail time, 88 Days Jail Suspended, 2 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Brendan Francis, 24, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $403, 10 Days Jail Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Shannon R. Frisby, 41, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Shannon R. Frisby, 41, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Philip Paul Guterez, 34, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50;
Jefferson M. Hendren, 72, Driving without Privileges, $200, 60 Days Jail Time, 57 Days Jail Suspended, 3 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Ryan S. Irwin, 27, Arrests & Seizures-Resisting or Obstructing Officers, $200, 5 Days Jail Time, 1 Day Credit Time;
Andrew Lloyd Josten, 21, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Andrew Lloyd Josten, 21, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Bryan S. Kale, 47, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Bryan S. Kale, 47, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Bryan S. Kale, 47, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Nicholas R. Lawton, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $200, 14 Days Jail Time, 14 Days Credit Time;
Nicholas R. Lawton, Arrests & Seizures-Resisting or Obstructing Officers, $200, 14 Days Jail Time, 14 Days Credit Time;
Christian Falaniko Moevao, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA- Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Cody Nicholas Nordberg, 30, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Kolby Shane Oberhansley, 28, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Jay D. Ranson, 18, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $230;
Clayton Robertson, 31, Burglary, $245.50, 40 Mo. Determinate Time, 44 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 94 Days Credit Time;
Clayton Robertson, 31, Grand Theft by Receiving, Possessing or Disposing of Stolen Property, etc., $245.50, 40 Mo. Determinate Time, 44 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 94 Days Credit Time;
Kaleb M. Smith, 19, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Robert Howard Smith, 50, Disturbing the Peace, $200, 90 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Lawrence W. Stippich, 77, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Lawrence W. Stippich, 77, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Derek Julius Strydom, 52, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length Violations, $279;
Ronald W. Trout, 63, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50, 60 Days Jail Time, 60 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Dillon Jake Turner, 30, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Ezra Stephen Way, 21, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Ezra Stephen Way, 21, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Speeding: Fischer Antoniuk, 20, $90; Justin J. Blake, 29, $93; Preston Elliott Briggs, 32, $90; Darron J. Brown, 42, $155; Ana Isabella Chilczuk, 25, $90; Oksana A. Chistiakova, 53, $90; Kaleigh Mae Cunningham, 26, $90; Samantha Jo Eaton, 18, $90; Mary M. Eckert, 26, $90; Aliyah Johanna Guill, 35, $90; Lisa Lynn Hulber, 53, $155; Pixie Ray Jones, 17, $93; Thomas J. Knowlton, 24, $93; Bethany Rose Lovelady, 26, $90; Michael Blackmore Lowry, 43, $90; Devin Trevor McBride, 43, $155; Tyler Clinton Moore, 63, $155; William J. Morris, 35, $90; Felix Petrovich Oleynik, 31, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC VS. Shannon Murray, $1,365.05, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC., July 16, 2020.
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC VS. Amanda Robinson, $701.56, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC., July 16, 2020.
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC VS. Karl Johnston, $1,556.32, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC., July 16, 2020.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Carrie A. Marek and James P. Marek, $8,083.76, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., July 16, 2020.
-Chapman Financial Services VS. Kristina A. Brannan and Justin Brannan, $5,694.13, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, July 16, 2020.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Erica M. Akerstrom, $1,839.72, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., July 16, 2020.
