5/6/2021 – 5/16/2021
Jacob D. Barken, 28, Operation of Motor Vehicle while Operating Mobile Device, 1st Offense, $134.50;
Marcus Scott Butler, 37, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Eric J. Cornia, 18, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Cody Austin Creutzberg, 19, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Jair M. Cruikshank, 28, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $303, 30 Days Jail Time, 3 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Andrew Joseph Dischinger, 20, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Andrew Joseph Dischinger, 20, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Charles D. Gross, 68, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $200;
Alexander Haeder, 20, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume, or Possess, 1st Offense, $487.50;
Samuel T.A. Hickman, 18, Battery, $200, 10 Days Jail Time, 1 Day Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Morgan Sheya Hinkle, 21, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, 1st Offense, $487.50;
Michael W. Holley, 63, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Robert Gene Ingram, 62, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Rebecca Ann Jarvis, 58, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Christopher Joel Johnson, 37, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Misty Lyn Johnson, 38, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Michael F. Jolley, 51, Assault-Attempt to Commit Violent Injury, $157.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 70 Days Jail Suspended, 13 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Jason June Jr., 20, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, 1st Offense, $487.50;
Nathan P. Knutson, 24, Burglary, $2,452.91, 5 Yrs. Jail Time, 3 Yrs. Determinate Time, 2 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 68 Days Credit Time;
Nathan P. Knutson, 24, Burglary, $245.50, 5 Yrs. Jail Time, 3 Yrs. Determinate Time, 2 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 68 Days Credit Time;
Carey Lydell Lemer, 65, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Thomas Joseph Lindsey, 92, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
James P. Marek, 45, 1st Offense Trespass with no Property Damage-Does not Remain when Ordered to Depart, $356.50;
Joshua Jezreel Mcgowen, 29, Malicious Injury to Property, $200;
Bryce A. Miller, 24, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $70;
Ronald James Nadiger, 54, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Sean P. Nelson, 22, Controlled Substance-Possession of Prescription Drug not Directly Obtained with a Valid Prescription, $400;
Laura Katherine New, 57, Failure to Maintain Vehicle Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Laura Katherine New, 57, Improper Use of Designated Lane, $90;
Laura Katherine New, 57, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $115;
Titus Mckenzie Alatalo Oatman, 20, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Tammara Marie Otto, 43, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Tammara Marie Otto, 43, Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Citation, $200, 2 Days Jail Time, 2 Days Credit Time;
Tristan L. Pearson, 19, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300, 25 Days Jail Time, 25 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Samuel Rasmussen, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, 1st Offense, $490.50;
Vitaliy Richko, 64, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Tara R. Russom, 44, Unlawful Entry, $300;
Danyell L. Sanders, 38, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
David E. Shaffer, 77, Used Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $136;
Brock M. Shurtz, 20, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Brock M. Shurtz, 20, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Brock M. Shurtz, 20, Evidence-Destruction, Alteration or Concealment, $157.50;
Lily Abigail Smith, 20, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $134.50;
David A. Spencer, 32, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $104;
Philip M. Spencer, 24, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Dustin Lee Spickler, 41, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Taylor B. Thurston, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, 1st Offense, $487.50;
Gerald K. Umphenour, 61, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Gerald K. Umphenour, 61, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Andrew Waldbillig, 35, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Audrey J. Walker, 49, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Lacey Dawn Wells, 25, Malicious Injury to Property, $200, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Speeding: Christopher Scott Bucknell, 37, $93; Brian William Burnett, 43, $90; Marcus Scott Butler, 37, $93; Kimberly M. Carrington, 58, $155; Shane Treacher Cole, 50, $90; Amber Lynn Dailey, 30, $90; Wade Travis Diehl, 66, $155; Danielle Elaine Forsmann, 19, $155; James Lee Frizzell, 62, $155; Lucas Dalton Gloyne, 32, $90; Madison Eileen Grady, 26, $155; Kay Lynn Hansen, 70, $90; Becky Jo Hartman, 51, $90; Ryan Edward Hasselstrom, 48, $90; Jesse Lee Hutchinson, 38, $93; Christopher Joel Johnson, 37, $90; Stephen Reed Love, 66, $155; Titus Mckenzie Alatalo Oatman, 20, $158; Katharine Lee Radford, 55, $90; Peter Relich, 66, $155; Audri Ann Roessler Roberts, 46, $93; Morgan Savannah Schulz, 20, $155; Scott Alan Soderquist, 45, $155; Morgan J. Treasure, 36, $90; Frank Yorba, 57, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-American Express National Bank vs. Jessica A. Gwaltney, $14,995.71, in favor of American Express National Bank, May 14, 2021.
-Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. Catherine S. Lombardi, $14,174.99, in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., May 14, 2021.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. David E. Simao, $1,750.87, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., May 6, 2021.
