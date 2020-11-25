11/5/2020 TO 11/15/2020
Jeremy C. Adkison, 38, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Jeremy C. Adkison, 38, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Melissa Michelle Bailey, 40, Turning Left and Failing to Yield Right of Way, $90;
Justin J. Biebow, 20, Driving Under the Influence, $1,050, 90 Days Drivers License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Shilo Rae Bradley, 47, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Braedon Daniel Cain, 24, Failure to Annually Register Vehicle, $67;
Alexander Brian Chastain, 21, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $203;
Cody A. Creutzberg, 18, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA, Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Cody A. Creutzberg, 18, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Veronica Lee Davis, 48, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Sherri R. Dewey, 60, Disturbing the Peace, $157.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 18 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Days Credit Time, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Michael Christian Gutensohn, 31, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Darion Jon Halbert, 24, Fish without License, (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $191;
Dale L. Hemerick, 53, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 125 Days Jail Suspended, 55 Days Credit Time, 90 Days Drivers License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Justin Alan King, 35, Domestic Battery, $437.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 147 Days Jail Suspended, 3 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Justin Alan King, 35, Battery, $250, 180 Days Jail Time, 147 Days Jail Suspended, 3 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Calvin Joel Lepro, 35, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Allyson Mae Lynch, 21, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Allyson Mae Lynch, 21, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Jake D. Meszaros, 28, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 120 Days Jail Time, 120 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Drivers License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
David W. Nichols, 37, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
David W. Nichols, 37, Operating Vehicle without Invalid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Newton N. Pollan, 19, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators License, $312.50;
Jonah F. Revere, 16, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators License, $307.50;
Joseph Frank Rowe, 51, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $400;
Jacob Morris Salley, 22, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Jacob Morris Salley, 22, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Joshua J. Smith, 43, Failure to Stop and/or Yield from Stop Sign, $90;
Donna R. Stephens, 76, Passing or Overtaking Vehicle on left, $90;
Billy Joseph Stutheit, 40, Failure to Purchase or Invalid Drivers License, $200;
Billy Joseph Stutheit, 40, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $200;
Billy Joseph Stutheit, 40, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 128 Days Jail Suspended, 52 Days Credit Time, 90 Days Drivers License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Billy Joseph Stutheit, 40, Resisting or Obstructing Officers, $152.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 128 Days Jail Suspended, 52 Days Credit Time;
Daniel Louis Crandall Sutton, 20, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA, Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Ryan Keith Taylor, 28, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Micah A. Vineyard, 25, Operating Vehicle without Invalid License or Proper Endorsements, $310.50;
Speeding:
Blake Steffen Black, 33, $155; Braedon Daniel Cain, 24, $155; Reagan Matthew Hyde, 19, $90; Hunter Lee Leal, 18, $90; Timothy Charles Shields, 58, $90; Wesley L. Thomas, 21, $155; Brady M. Thompson, 20, $155; Savanna Lee Trueblood, 34, $90; Qian Wang, 53, $90; Lindy Jo Warden, 24, $90; Charles Darren Weddle, 46, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Camas Body Shop, LLC vs. Laura Anne Owen, $6,848.60, in favor of Camas Body Shop, LLC, Nov. 6, 2020.
Divorces:
-Coleman Dean Turner vs. Janet Lee Turner, Nov. 6, 2020.
-Polly Mozingo vs. James M. Mozingo, Nov. 6, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.