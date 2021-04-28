4/8/2021 – 4/18/2021
Cody Jennings Banks, 37, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Cody Jennings Banks, 37, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Zachary M. Beneventi, 34, Possession of Controlled Substance;
Bryden Case Brannan, 20, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Devices, $90;
Robert Dale Charpentier, 62, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Robert Dale Charpentier, 62, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Thomas T. Cullin, 49, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Thomas T. Cullin, 49, Open Container;
David J. Cushing, 45, Battery-Domestic Violence without Traumatic Injury against a Household Member, $187.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 78 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Jan P. Eimers, 65, Improper Left Turn, $90;
Coty R. Finnan, 32, Battery-Domestic Violence Inflicting Traumatic Injury, 4 Yrs. Jail Time, 2 Yrs. Determinate Time, 2 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 91 Days Credit Time;
Douglas T. Fisher, 59, 1st Offense Trespass with no Property Damage-Does Not Remain when Ordered to Depart, $356.50;
Page Lorine Green, 24, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Kenneth W. Hall, 55, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Ann Marie Hilbert, 42, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Vino Marcello Hutchison, 23, Exhibition or Use of Deadly Weapon, $157.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 78 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Robert Wayne Janson, 49, Improper Use of Designated Driving Lane, $90;
David Andrew Johnson, 44, Driving with Expired License, $101;
David Andrew Johnson, 44, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
James Song Kao, 44, Motor Carrier-Failure to Stop at Checking Station or Submit to Inspection, Grading or Weighting, $276;
Ricky Joe Kruger, 58, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $403;
Ricky Joe Kruger, 58, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Adam Toivio Lanciloti, 29, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Jacob Wayne Larson, 37, Possession of Controlled Substance, $197.50, 5 Days Jail Time, 5 Days Credit Time;
Jacob Wayne Larson, 37, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50, 5 Days Jail Time, 5 Days Credit Time;
Jacob Wayne Larson, 37, False Information Provided to an Officer, Government Agencies or Specified Professionals, $157.50, 5 Days Jail Time, 5 Days Credit Time;
Luke Virgil Lowe, 54, Brakes Violation on a Trailer or a Semi-Trailer, $70;
Nicole Raven Lytle, 26, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Deena Marie Mattis, 54, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Frederick Lee Mitchell, 59, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Erik Marcus Ogren, 46, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Patrick Ted Pettingill, 52, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Patrick Ted Pettingill, 52, Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Citation, $157.50, 3 Days Jail Time, 3 Days Credit Time;
Toby J. Reuter, 52, Domestic Battery, $187.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 46 Days Jail Suspended, 44 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Toby J. Reuter, 52, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50, 5 Days Jail Time, 5 Days Credit Time;
Stacy L. Ruzicka, 45, Vehicle Tail Lamp Violation of Requirements for a Motor Vehicle, $67;
Federico Sanchez, 37, Motor Carrier-Failure to Stop at Checking Station or Submit to Inspection, Grading or Weighting, $276;
Vicki L. Sorensen, 71, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Tyrel Ray Stamper, 41, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Willis E. Thompson, 41, Theft of Property, Labor or Services by Means of Treat or Deception, $157.50, 2 Days Jail Time, 2 Days Credit Time;
Joseph Norman Williams, 46, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Speeding:
Cathy Ann Bailey, 70, $155; Christopher Allen Bair-Kibbee, 24, $93; Colter James Bauch, 21, $93; Shawn Allyn Bowers, 22, $90; Timothy Chase Brower, 29, $155; Goodwin Hope Brown, 23, $90; Patrick Dean Burr, 37, $155; Dalen Lee Clark, 21, $90; James Francis Clayton, 62, $155; Joseph Donald Cooper, 23, $155; Clifton W. Cox, 49, $155; Levi Brent Edwards, 33, $90; Lisa Finch, 54, $90; Tami Sue Gettys, 50, $90; James Seth Hersom, 47, $93; Stephen Wendell Hill, 53, $90; Leah Diane Hough, 40, $155; Joshua Haskell Johnson, 33, $90; Angela M. Jones, 41, $158; Brendan Howard Keister, 37, $155; Jared A. Kuhn, 36, $93; Brent Douglas Lane, 22, $93; Tianna Marie Leitch, 23, $155; Arthur Bruce Macomber, 66, $90; Joshua Daniel Martin, 35, $90; Leotis Sonito McCormack, 40, $155; Miyana Chloeirene Melendez, 20, $90; David Michael Peterson, 49, $90; Cheryl Fisher Probert, 55, $155; John Canaday Reedy, 47, $155; Kaiden Fitzgerald Romney, 20, $155; Luke Cooper Sappenfield, 20, $90; Mark Calder Shirts, 61, $93; James Glenn Sires, 62, $90; Cassidy James Steward, 33, $90; Lisa Marie Thompson, 34, $90; Brooke Madison Wiltbank, 21, $155;
Civil Dispostions:
-Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Diane M. Dames, $2,474.06, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC., April 8, 2021.
-Chapman Financial Services vs. Michael C. Kretschmer, $2,317.58, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, April 16, 2021.
-Chapman Financial Services vs. Shanna M. Campos, $1,476.53, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, April 16, 2021.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Tammi S. Pierce, $1,848.80, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., April 16, 2021.
-Daniel and Heather Surerus vs. Martha Joslin, $469, in favor of Daniel and Heather Surerus, April 15, 2021.
Divorces:
-Natalie Christine Lutton vs. Lawrence R. Lutton, April 12, 2021.
-Rebecca Ann Bartlett vs. David W. Bartlett, April 15, 2021.
