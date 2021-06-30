6/10/2021 – 6/20/2021
Alexander Joseph Ayad, 25, Driving-Excessive Speed 16 + Commercial Vehicle on Interstate with 5 or More Axles & Weight over 26K, $155;
Brandon B. Bullock, 15, Driver’s License-Permit Unauthorized Minor to Drive, $114;
Marquise Elias Elwell, 20, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Daniel J. Flores, 32, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Daniel J. Flores, 32, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Laura Frye, 39, Fish without a License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $194;
Jeremy R. George, 30, Possession of Controlled Substance, $382.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 19 Days Credit Time;
Diana Laree Hall, 61, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Jill Marie Hall, 52, Trespass with No Property Damage, $356.50;
Mitchele L. Hammond, 36, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Mitchele L. Hammond, 36, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Jessica A. Harden, 19, Yield Failure by Vehicle Entering Highway, $90;
Kasper Alan Harvey, 33, Driver’s License-Operating without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, 2nd Offense, $67;
Kasper Alan Harvey, 33, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Kasper Alan Harvey, 33, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Tesia Dawn Hedden, 29, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Tesia Dawn Hedden, 29, Turning Movements and Required Signals, $90;
Randall Lee Henderson, 59, Motor Carrier Over Weight (1-4000 LBS) Exceed Allowable Gross Loads, $71.50;
Alyssa R. Hendrickson, 25, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Justin Joe Hilde, 38, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Callen James Jackson, 31, Failure to Register Trailer, $70;
David Andrew Johnson, 44, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Tammie J. Kay, 57, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Richard Kelly Kelsey, 60, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Richard Kelly Kelsey, 60, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Harold Edward King, 74, Operating Motor Vehicle with Out-of-State License Suspension, $156.50;
Klinton C. Kloppel, 39, Failure to Remove Black Bear Bait or Containers within Required Time, $200;
Philip J. Lamothe, 62, Fishing with Unattended Line, $136;
Montana J. Macconnell, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, 1st Offense, $487.50;
Florence Mae Mattice, 47, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Raymond E. McKey, 41, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Matthew F. Meisner, 17, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Matthew F. Meisner, 17, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes-Unlawful for Minor to Use, Possess, Receive, Purchase, or consume, $74;
Matthew F. Meisner, 17, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Dylan T. Moore, 17, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes-Unlawful for Minor to Use, Possess, Receive, Purchase or Consume, $77;
Deanna L. Obryan-Housley, 34, Failure to Carry Driver’s License on Person, $171;
Deanna L. Obryan-Housley, 34, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Jacob Burton Osborne, 41, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Breanna Rae Owen, 23, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Kenneth Scott Peterson, 53, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Kenneth Scott Peterson, 53, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Chad Austin Phillipy, 25, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Chad Austin Phillipy, 25, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jamie Rains, 31, Fish without License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $191;
Brock M. Shurtz, 20, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, 1st Offense, $487.50;
Dallas Christopher Sims, 25, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Kristy Kay Vickrey, 63, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $136.50;
Mason William Vollbrecht, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Daniel Joseph Weiss, 36, Disturbing the Peace, $200;
Nicole C. Wemhoff, 32, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Debbie Ruth Westlake, 50, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Debbie Ruth Westlake, 50, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Speeding:
Janice Louise Berti, 63, $155; Trevor Jacob Blackburn, 21, $93; Taylor Ann Bransford, 18, $90; Kristine Dakota Fairbanks, 25, $93; Lance D. Ferwerda, 58, $93; Joseph Benton Flynn, 24, $158; Gregory Forbes, 73, $90; Jacob Thomas Gillaspy, 43, $155; Patricia Rae Gillaspy, 39, $155; Devin R. Helash, 57, $155; Nathan R. Hibbard, 41, $93; Zeppariah Eric Hokanson, 31, $93; Jessica Lynn Houston, 36, $90; Frederick Joseph Kohlruss, 60, $90; Benjamin Roy Lester, 33, $155; Ryan Joseph Lothrop, 36, $93; Florence Mae Mattice, 47, $155; James Stephen Mccormack, 65, $90; Gary A. Monroe, 27, $155; Brendan Muchene Muthiora, 21, $155; Samuel Ocamica, 34, $158; Micah Vincent Olson, 32, $90; Breanna Rae Owen, 23, $155; Max Alexander Pierson, 20, $155; Tristan James Riener, 22, $93; Eddy Leonard Robertson, 57, $155; Edgar Robles Romero, 34, $158; Mark Anthony Ross, 59, $90; Samuel Franklin Schulze, 22, $158; Patricia Yvonne Shumaker, 67, $155; Brock M. Shurtz, 20, $155; Robert Gerard Voelkers, 60, $90; Walker C. Ward, 23, $90; Debbie Ruth Westlake, 50, $90; Earl Stanley Wood, 68, $90.
