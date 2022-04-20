District Court image

March 31 – April 10, 2022

Braxton R. Adkison, 21, operate vehicle without a valid license or proper endorsement, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, fail to register vehicle annually, $506;

Edgar Felix Castrofarias, 45, driving lane change-improper or unsafe lane change, $90;

Ethan James Doering, 17, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $13;

Ty M. Maund, 19, vehicle equipment-muffler not in good working order and/or excessive fumes, $67;

Leadee Marie Miller, 59, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;

Elizabeth M. Pence, 17, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;

Andrew Sewchok, 46, driving-passing limitations when overtaking on the left, $90;

Ma’cqoy Lynus Walker, 17, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10.

Speeding:

Morgan Nikole Boyll, 19, $155;

Marx Sheldon Cadwalader, 18, $158;

Daniel J. Cote, 24, $90;

Nathan James Feilding, 37, $90;

Erik Ray Friedrick, 40, $158;

Adam David Goicoa, 45, $155;

Patrick John Grant, 67, $155;

Shad Michael Jones, 19, $93;

Peyton Stewart Orr, 21, $93;

Jose Brandon Ortiz, 26, $93;

Bryan R. Taylor, 55, $90;

Kalvin Alan Taylor, 27, $90.

Civil Dispositions:

Adam David Goicoa vs. Rauch-Milliken Int’l Inc., $13,671.64, in favor of Rauch-Milliken Int’l Inc. on April 4, 2022.

Divorces:

Jaycie L. Aronson vs. Jonathan R. Aronson, petition granted on April 1, 2022.

