June 30 – July 10, 2022

Ashley Deann Bishop, 20, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;

Ryder Lee Marsh, 20, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 25 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $303;

Idanna M. Mckague, 19, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;

Pebbles Erline Mills, 37, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;

Stewart William Moubray, 70, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;

Patrick Lorenzo Murphy, 26, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $102;

Braison K. Norman, 22, fail to register vehicle annually, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $198.50;

Buddy Lee Olinger, 39, vehicle operated when unsafe or improperly equipped, $100.50;

Stephanie Pineda, 31, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $102;

Sarah Ashley Ragland, 23, fail to maintain vehicle liability insurance, $131.50;

Toby Reuter, 53, controlled substance-possession of, $400;

Robert Stanley Squires, 64, operate vehicle without valid license or proper endorsements, $307.50;

Melissa Nmn Thomas, 54, fail to maintain vehicle liability insurance, $131.50;

Christopher Richard Volk, 34, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50.

Speeding:

Andrew William Anderson, 21, $155;

Raeley Mae Beeler, 17, $90;

Garth Andrew Boksich, 43, $155;

Johnny Marshall Campbell, 64, $188.50;

Michael Joseph Depasquale, 62, $90;

Zebulon Boyd Foster, 25, $93;

Austin Alan Groeniger, 23, $155;

Byron Todd Henry, 64, $155;

Antoine Lucas, 47, $90;

Michael Leon Lyman, 78, $90;

Lee A. Mattson, 60, $90;

Talon B. Meyer, 17, $155;

Michael Tyler Mumford, 24, $90;

Jaclyn Elizabeth Navabrown, 33, $90;

Tyler John Nelson, 20, $90;

Todd H. Nielson, 58, $191.50;

Sarah Ashley Ragland, 23, $90;

Nelson Alvardo Rivera, 55, $90;

Kiss Szolvejg, 26, $90;

Gerald Eugene Varner, 58, $93.

Civil Dispositions:

Brit D. Groom (Plaintiff), Robin M. Groom (Defendant), Idaho Trust Bank (Plaintiff), Yvonne K. Peterson (Defendant), Robin M. Groom (Successor Trustee), Land Trust II (Defendant), default judgment in favor of Brit D. Groom and Idaho Trust Bank on July 1, 2022.

Cynthia Dee Rhodes (Defendant) vs. Patrick T. Windsor, final judgment in favor of Patrick T. Windsor on July 1, 2022.

All unknown owners, heirs, trustees, successor trustees, devisees, and persons (Defendant), Elk City Area Alliance, Inc. (Plaintiff), W.J. Noon (Defendant), default judgement in favor of Elk City Area Alliance, Inc. on July 1, 2022.

Les Schwab Tire Center vs. Kristopher P. Long, $1,331.81, in favor of Les Schwab Tire Center on July 7, 2022.

Les Schwab Tire Center vs. Cody R. Northrup, $429.32, in favor of Les Schwab Tire Center on July 7, 2022.

Divorces:

Amanda Larson vs. Jacob Wayne Larson, petition granted on July 6, 2022.

