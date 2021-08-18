Gerald V. Calhoun, 31, Disturbing the Peace, $2,157.50, 6 Mo. Jail Time, 6 Mo. Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Terence Todd Elam, 74, Trap or Take or Have in Possession Animals or Pelts in Violation of Title or Commission Rules, $650;
Richard Dana Evans, 54, Petit Theft, $200, 2 Days Jail Time, 2 Days Credit Time;
Thomas D. Fronk, 50, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Thomas D. Fronk, 50, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Michelle Ann Gandy, 53, Driving-Following too Closely, $90;
Stacey Lee Heinrich, 55, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Cameron Ross Hewitt, 21, Passing Limitations when Overtaking on the Left, $90;
Isabella L. Hummel, 19, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Timothy Randall Huntley, 55, Flee or Attempt to Elude a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, $200, 60 Days Jail Time, 59 Days Jail Suspended, 1 Day Credit Time, 24 Mo. Unsupervised Probation;
Timothy Randall Huntley, 55, Driving Under the Influence (Second Offense within 10 years), $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 170 Days Jail Suspended, 1 Day Credit Time, 365 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Steve Huskov, 29, Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $136;
Arturo Lazo, 44, Driving Under the Influence, $1,050, 30 Days Jail Time, 16 Days Jail Suspended, 14 Days Credit Time, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 364 Days Supervised Probation;
Arturo Lazo, 44, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Jessalynn Marie Matthes, 29, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Bruce G. Meinen, 86, Unsafe Start of Parked Vehicle and/or Unsafe Pull-out, $90;
Noah William Nimmer, 20, Passing Limitations when Overtaking on the Left, $90;
Lukah M. Olivotti, 20, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, 1st Offense, $487.50;
Melina Palken, 63, Disturbing the Peace, $2,157.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 24 Mo. Unsupervised Probation;
Melina Palken, 63, Disturbing the Peace, $1,157.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 24 Mo. Unsupervised Probation;
Bryce W. Palmer, 31, Injury to Child, $1,750, 180 Days Jail Time, 120 Days Jail Suspended, 2 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Nicholas Perkins, 38, Assault or Battery Upon Certain Personnel, $230;
Janette M. Preston, 57, Malicious Injury to Property, $500, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 364 Days Supervised Probation;
Janette M. Preston, 57, No Contact Order Violation, $200, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 364 Days Unsupervised Probation;
Daniel D. Puderbach, 31, Battery, $203, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Robert Charles Richards, 49, Reckless Driving, $250, 90 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Amanda Elizabeth Schroeder, 24, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Thomas Dixon Sensing, 24, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Robert Howard Smith, 51, Violation of Protection Order, $187.50;
Benjamin Wilson Vidal, 29, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Mark Anthony Wemhoff, 36, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Speeding:
Nickolas L. Cason, 24, $155; Jordan Kirby Christian, 22, $155; Dalton Jacob Conway, 20, $90; Ronald Alan Damato, 60, $90; Holly Michelle Davis Haag, 50, $158; Miriam Thalia Flores, 27, $93; Michelle Ann Gandy, 53, $90; Chad William Gray, 46, $155; Stanley Murell Griswold, 59, $155; Jennifer Lynan Hartley, 37, $90; Bruce Michael King, 51, $155; Mauro Leibelt, 59, $155; Benjamin James Lesniak, 34, $158; Loren William Longley, 57, $90; Carolyn Nichole Mangun, 45, $155; Kenneth Blair Norris, 48, $90; Ryan Thomas Otto, 36, $90; Bradley David Poxleitner, 22, $93; Jeanne Marie Robison, 57, $155; Colton D. Rosco, 33, $90; Carter Wayne Schroeder, 19, $155; Spencer Tip Schumacher, 30, $93; Laura Ann Stevens, 19, $90; Thomas Andrew Subjack, 33, $155; Frank Pasquale Tassara, 29, $158;
Civil Dispositions:
-Discover Bank vs. Mikel Kinnick, $11,220.13, in favor of Discover Bank and Aaron Robert McLellan (Attorney of Record), Aug. 2, 2021.
Divorces:
-Anita M. Lorentz vs. Randolph J. Lorentz, July 29, 2021.
-Martin W. Smith vs. Danielle E. Smith, Aug. 6, 2021.
