Jan. 13 – Jan. 23, 2022
Carole Terese Akiona, 39, driving under the influence, drivers license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $1,067;
Russell R. Biaggen, 77, unlawful fishing, $380;
Kcy Boggart, 22, trespass without property damage-does not remain when ordered to depart, $356.50;
Heath Aaron Bradford, 42, driving-inattentive or careless, $250;
Devin Caira, 29, driving-improper or unsafe lane change, $90;
Tatianna Campbell, 24, driving-inattentive or careless, supervised probation 12 months, $450;
Chase William Chandler, 26, disturbing the peace, $300;
Adam Lynn Claybaugh, 58, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Michael W. Condreay, 74, driving-improper use of designated lane, $90;
Kevin L. Dammerman, 60, driving under the influence, drivers license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Cletus Robert Farris, 62, vehicle-chains required when unsafe conditions are determined for highway or interstate, $67;
Scott Allen Farmer, 48, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Scotland Rylee Flint, 22, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Jaedyn James Herman, 20, vehicle-fail to provide proof of insurance, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $232;
Samantha Marlene Hodges, driving-yield failure by vehicle entering the highway, $90;
Kyndal Mishal Kelly, 22, parking, stopping or standing vehicle on any controlled access highway, $49.50;
Peter Jay Lujan, 37, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $197.50;
Eric Wayne McHargue, 27, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, driving without privileges, $722.50;
John P. Mulligan, 75, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), drivers license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Tina L. Nelson, 47, disturbing the peace, $500;
Austin Richard Park, 25, driving-inattentive or careless, $250;
Roderic Scott Peterson, 64, operating a vehicle without a trip permit, $283;
Faolan Patrick Pridmore, 20, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $622.50;
Jacob Adam Ring, 24, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Jared Davis Russell, 46, driving-on wrong side of highway, $90;
Badur Tugunidze, 47, parking, stopping or standing vehicle-prohibited in specified place, $49.50;
Jeffery Alan Wiley, 51, driving without privileges, $200;
Shane M. Willett, 34, F&G tags-fail to validate or attach to carcass, $250.
Speeding:
Tommy Dean Collins, 36, $158;
Joshua Keith Faulkner, 26, $155;
Jacob Daniel Senn, 20, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Michael T. Victorino, $1,295.20; in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on Jan. 20, 2022.
