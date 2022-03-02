Feb. 10 – Feb. 20, 2022
Adria Lillian Armstrong, 38, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, fail to register vehicle annually, $178;
Alaina M. Armstrong, 38, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, jail time 30 days (credit time 1 day), $294.50;
Calvin Athy, 28, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Anothony William Cochran, 30, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Michael L. Crea, 67, simulated wildlife-attempts to take, $240;
Caleb Rhys Henderson, 24, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Sia Mitchell Maleki, 29, driving without privileges, $230;
Floyd D. Montgomery, 38, driving with expired license, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $202;
Stephen K. Rider, Jr., 39, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, operate vehicle without a current or valid license, $540;
Michael James Sweeny, 69, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $101;
Tel Thacker, 18, vehicle registration-fail to carry in vehicle, driving on wrong side of highway, $157;
Darrell Jay Waters, 50, domestic battery, jail time 180 days (172 days suspended, credit time 8 days), supervised probation 12 months, $200.
Speeding:
Kelby D. Blankenship, 26, $90;
Samuel Benjamin Bruneel, 22, $155;
Derik Lee Butts, 24, $90;
Terrence M. Byrne, 58, $155;
Teresa Frye Cahoon, 52, $90;
Jacob Alexander Dargen, 24, $90;
David Robert De Main, 20, $155;
Megan N. Frei, 25, $188.50;
Kevin H. George, 50, $90;
Jordan Michael Jessup, 34, $90;
Savannah C. Johnson, 25, $93;
Charles Franklin Kohagen, 61, $192;
Anika M. Rodriguez, 18, $158;
Kathryn A. Sutherland, 25, $90;
Amber Ilene Tonkin, 20, $90;
Akshat Vaid, 27, $90;
Chester Herbert Watson, 71, $90;
Michael Lee Williams, 72, $191.50;
Kevin D. Wilson, 45, $155.
Civil Dispositions:
Bank Of America, N.A. vs. Carrie N. Mangun, $3,183.05, in favor of Bank Of America, N.A., on Feb. 10, 2022.
Marriages:
Jennay D. Hitchcock and Joe Kenneth Nafziger, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Christy Leigh Gribble and Brian Curtis Deyo, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
