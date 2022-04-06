March 17 – March 27, 2022
Gerald M. Burns, 55, disturbing the peace, $200;
Samantha D. Carr, 33, driving with an expired driver’s license, $104;
Chance Parker Ervin, 43, dogs, cats, animals running at large, $72;
Donald Geis, 63, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Kitty Lee Henson, 49, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Larry Herrick, 41, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Jeana A. Jacobson, 31, operate a vehicle without a current or valid driver’s license, $307.50;
Alyssa Mae Johnson, 18, driving inattentive or careless, $250;
Nicholas J. Kaschmitter, 40, driver’s license-fail to carry on person, $171;
Karolynah Moon Kiggins, 42, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Dallas N. King, 32, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $800;
Bo Thomas Marek, 24, operating a vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $100.50;
David Ezequiel Martinez, 29, driving inattentive or careless, accident-driver fails to give immediate notice, jail time 60 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $800;
Brian Drew Messersmith, 29, unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers, $600;
Cody Ryan Northrup, 34, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $134.50;
Willis Edward Thompson, 41, fail to register vehicle annually, $70;
Scott Mathew Kim Werner, 23, fail to register vehicle annually, $70.
Speeding:
Stacy Michelle Blake, 46, $90;
Daring K. Cross, 18, $155;
Daniel Paul Key, 29, $90;
Joel Kienitz, 48, $90;
Marcie J. Stewart, 43, $93;
Kely Tan, 19, $158;
Cody Vincent Tripp, 32, $158;
Scott Mathew Kim Werner, 23, $90;
Kazimierz T. Wrobel, 67, $189.
Civil Dispositions:
Bonneville Billing & Collections vs. Samantha L. Spencer, $873.69, in favor of Bonneville Billing & Collections on March 23, 2022.
Divorces:
Angel Fairgrieve vs. Frederick Fairgrieve, petition granted on March 23, 2022.
Marriages:
Anya Marie Ruddell and Bryan Douglas Andrews, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Miranda Marie Holland and Justin Tyler Longmore, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Brenda Lee Machado and Paul David Snider, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
