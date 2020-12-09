11/19/2020 TO 11/29/2020
Lewis Scott Anderson, 32, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Melissa Aragon, 42, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Darrin Ryan Boren, 35, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Robert Bruce, 47, Battery, $4,924.85, 180 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 14 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Harold Brent Ewing, 61, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Rees J. Majors, 27, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Aubrey Kayla Marrs, 25, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Christopher Brandon Mccoy, 24, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $70;
Carl Roger Mills, 64, Securing Dress Lumber Improperly, $201;
Morgan Elizabeth Nydam, 22, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Paulene J. Pavese, 42, Failure to Maintain Vehicle Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Paulene J. Pavese, 42, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Sergej Regier, 35, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Gordon M. Roeder, 73, Assault-Threat to do Violence w/Act to Create Fear it is Imminent, $1,157.48, 180 Days Jail Time, 101 Days Jail Suspended, 79 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Gordon M. Roeder, 73, Assault-Threat to do Violence w/Act to Create Fear it is Imminent, $1,157.51, 180 Days Jail Time, 101 Days Jail Suspended, 79 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Gordon M. Roeder, 73, Resisting or Obstructing Officers, $1,157.51, 180 Days Jail Time, 101 Days Jail Suspended, 79 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Scott Andrew Wade, 59, Speed Exceeds Work Zone Speed Limit, $106.50;
Scott Andrew Wade, 59, Motor Carrier Over-Weight, $2,485.50;
Mark Anthony Wemhoff, 35, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Mark Anthony Wemhoff, 35, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Mariah Grace Wimber, 18, Temporary Permittee not Accompanied by a License Driver Over 21 YOA, $104;
Speeding:
Brooks Charles L. Arnzen, 24, $90; Joseph Mathieu Buchanan, 58, $93; James Franklin Fisher, 23, $90; Charles Lee Sanchez, 44, $90; Jasmine N. Smith, 19, $93; Derek Paul Tommasini, 19, $90; Karen W. Truex, 57, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Orofino Builders Supply Inc. vs. Jill Davis-Mauck and Larry Mauck Jr., $5,188, in favor of Orofino Builders Supply Inc., Nov. 20, 2020.
-Gerald E. Johnson and Susan J. Johnson vs. Toby Reuter, $594, in favor of Gerald and Susan Johnson, Nov. 20, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.