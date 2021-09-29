9/9/2021 – 9/19/2021
Mary Ann Adamson, 19, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Robert L. Bell, 52, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Robert L. Bell, 52, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Tamara K. Bradley, 44, Disturbing the Peace, $400;
Kenneth Brian Buckley, 71, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $90;
Stella B. Carmen, 18, Fire-Violation of Forestry Closed Season Requirements, $157.50;
Sarah R. Clemenhagen, 34, Driving-Following too Closely, $93;
Matthew Ryan Dewey, 38, Fire-Violation of Forestry Closed Season Requirements, $157.50;
Gary Erwin Douglass, 37, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $303;
Adam Lee Geyer, 45, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Mitchell C. Gibbs, 56, Fish-Exceed any Established Bag Limit by One Fish, $136;
Gregory James Gibler, 69, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Adam David Goicoa, 45, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Adam David Goicoa, 45, Operation of Motor Vehicle while Operating Mobile Device-1st Offense, $131.50;
Kasper Alan Harvey, 33, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Waylon Albert Herzig, 40, Disturbing the Peace, $600;
Gregory Lee Hiles, 59, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Elliott Kern Jonasson, 25, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50;
Corey Joseph, 64, Fire-Violation of Forestry Closed Season Requirements, $157.50;
Cody Rae Keeler, 26, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Billy Joe Key, 80, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Tyler J. Leonard, 20, No Contact Order Violation, $200, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Merlin Scott Mapston, 37, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, 2nd or Subsequent Offense, $200;
Merlin Scott Mapston, 37, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Sharon Lee Mathis, 46, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300, 30 Days Jail Time, 27 Days Jail Suspended, 3 Days Credit Time, 364 Days Supervised Probation;
Ian Richard Mcclaran, 32, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $303, 30 Days Jail Time, 27 Days Jail Suspended, 3 Days Credit Time, 364 Days Supervised Probation;
Eliza A. O Murphy, 19, Fire-Violation of Forestry Closed Season Requirements, $157.50;
Charles Steven Otto, 62, Passing on Solid Line, $93;
James K. Pharris, 74, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $203;
Amy Jo Ratliff, 61, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Richard Allen James Sanders, 34, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $93;
Kyler G. Schroeder, 17, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Operator Under 18 years and/or Occupant under 18 years, $66.50;
Edith Elnora Slickpoo, 34, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $1,197.49, 90 Days Jail Time, 85 Days Jail Suspended, 5 Days Credit Time, 364 Days Supervised Probation;
Edith Elnora Slickpoo, 34, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $1,197.51, 90 Days Jail Time, 85 Days Jail Suspended, 5 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Jared J. Snodgrass, 37, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Ember Dawn Thacker, 30, Disturbing the Peace, $757.50, 60 Days Jail Time, 52 Days Jail Suspended, 8 Days Credit Time, 364 Days Supervised Probation;
Christopher R. Thorsett, 39, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300, 30 Days Jail Time, 26 Days Jail Suspended, 4 Days Credit Time, 364 Days Supervised Probation;
William Terry Waller, 69, Driving Under the Influence (Found Guilty of Two ore More Violations within 10 years), $290.50, 3 Years Jail Time, 2 Yrs. Determinate Time, 1 Yr. Indeterminate Time, 2 Yrs. Driver’s License Suspended;
Tanner A. Weddle, 17, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Operator Under 18 years and/or Occupant under 18 years, $69.50;
Speeding: Maciej Armatys, 38, $155; Kyan Joy Bishop, 46, $155; Matthew Mark Bromund, 28, $93; Brant Douglas Burbank, 33, $90; Lori Ann Busz, 50, $155; Mercedes Develasco, 71, $93; Joseph E. Didier, 80, $90; Ayla May Forsman, 23, $90; Krista Nichole Hunter, 38, $90; Skyler Jay Hurd, 35, $155; Eric Christopher Johnson, 55, $155; Nicolas Jay Josephson, 44, $90; Denna Taylor Manning, 75, $90; Nezam Mozafari, 65, $90; Kimberly A. Olson, 57, $90; Lattishia Oneal Lockman, 25, $155; Lenae Poppe, 58, $155; Cameron Everett Post, 30, $155; Xander Douglas Robinson, 18, $90; Jose Marcelino Rodriguez, 37, $93; Tracy Scussel, 70, $90; Dona Jean Stanley, 56, $90; J.D. Sutphin, 38, $90; Thomas John Svihel, 41, $155; Tyron Lee Vernon, 38, $155; Ethan Russel Weilacher, 22, $155; Mary Workman, 65, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Carrie Marek, $1,932.27, in favor of Lvnv Funding, LLc, Sept. 17, 2021.
-Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Scott Bruegeman, $1,270.12, in favor of Midland Credit Management, Inc., Sept. 17, 2021.
Divorces:
-Lory L. Lindsey vs. Herbert J. Lindsey, Sept. 14, 2021.
-Terrie Kay Helmich vs. Kimbell Lamar Helmich, Sept. 13, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.