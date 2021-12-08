11/18/2021 – 11/28/2021
Lane J. Alford, 24, driving-stop sign and yield violations, $93;
Ellen Irene Anderson, 53, dogs running at large violation, $72;
Jason Dean Ash, 42, parking or standing vehicle in area of fire station, $46.50;
Alvin Baken, 64, property-malicious injury by placing debris on public or private property, trap or take or have in possession animals or pelts in violation of title or commission, trap-unlawful use of game or game parts for bait, $586.50;
Aaron J. Belchere, 40, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $102;
Zachary Robert Broncheau, 32, ID resident hunt or trapping big game without a license, $225;
Zachary Thomas Buettner, 26, controlled substance possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia use or possess with intent to use, $1,103;
Kenneth Robert Decker, 32, driving without privileges, vehicle registration-fail to carry in vehicle, registration-fail to register trailer, lights-vehicle multiple beam road lighting violation, $525.50;
Mattew Ellenberg, 28, vehicle-insurance-operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, vehicle registration-operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate of sticker, $232.50;
Polly Ann Fischer, 60, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Eric L. Hewitt, 63, driving-stop sign and yield sign violations, $90;
Taylor F. Huntley, 39, vehicle registration-fail to register annually, $67;
Vino Marcello Hutchison, 23, battery-domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, jail time 3 years (indeterminate time 18 months; credit time 82 days), $275.50;
David Oliver Jones, 56, driving-stop sign-fail to stop and/or yield, $90;
Renee M. Lanoue, 68, driving-inattentive or careless, $457.50;
Peter Jay Lujan, 37, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Robert P. Manring, 57, driving-inattentive or careless, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess open container by driver, $587.50;
Cassandra M. Mastrup, 25, burglary, jail time 4 years (indeterminate time 2 years; credit time 108 days);
David W. Nichols, 38, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use jail time 86 days (credit time 86 days), $197.50;
Elorah R. Nunn, 22, game tag-no appropriate tag, $200;
Lori L’MacGregor Phillips, 58, driving-passing on crest of grade or curve, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $490;
Chase T. Seidel, 24, fish without license, $300;
Gage Ashton Clarence Smith, 18, driving-inattentive or careless, jail time 90 days (suspended), supervised probation 24 months, $300;
Florence Annie Walker, 31, driving without privileges, vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance, $454;
John Alfred Williams, 75, driving-inattentive or careless, $200;
Speeding:
Andrea Kay Bayles, 24, $90;
Cheyanne Paige Brown, 18, $93;
Tanner Lane Christopherson, 22, $90;
Lacey Amanda Courter, 26, $90;
Elizabeth Elise Lynn, 40, $90;
Jacob W. Mauer, 19, $90;
Francisco Javier Ortega Garcia, 32, $155;
Michael George Slabodnik, 19, $93;
Ryan David Waite, 17, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
Natalie Baker vs. Discover Bank, $4,091.04, in favor of Discover Bank on Nov. 24, 2021.
Green and Son’s Agency, Inc., d/b/a Outsource Receivables Management vs. Devin McLean, $1,670.58, in favor of Green and Son’s Agency, Inc., d/b/a Outsource Receivables Management on Nov. 24, 2021.
Michael Burch vs. Lvnv Funding LLC, $1,079.51, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC on Nov. 24, 2021.
Marriages:
Diana Gisselle Aviroz and Andres Fernando Decastro, both of West Orange, N.J.
Janet A. Brannan, of Craigmont, Idaho, and Leland I. Pease, of Grangeville, Idaho.
