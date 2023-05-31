May 11–21, 2023
Lukas P. Bennett, 16, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $309.50;
Cheryl Sue Chaffin, 69, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Jack A. Cook, 42, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Sandra R. Copeland, 66, controlled substance-possession of, $403;
Sandra R. Copeland, 66, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Timothy W. Crosby, 46, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Alantis M. Czarapata, 23, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Shawnna Lorraine Daneri, 25, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
John Gordon Fletcher, 65, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Webb R. Gage, 16, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Tyler Ryan Gipson, 20, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $490.50;
Tyler Ryan Gipson, 20, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to sell, serve or dispense, $487.50;
Raymond Allen Joseph Hertz, 32, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Jessie R. Hill, 40, accident-fail to give immediate notice of accident, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $200;
Caleb Daniel Hinton, 45, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Caleb Daniel Hinton, 45, vehicle registration-fictitious display of plate or registration card, $115;
Bradley Ryan Kindall, 56, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Veniamin Vasilyevich Krechunyak, 38, motor carrier-vehicle over length, $279;
Kent Everett Leach, 39, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, jail time 30 days (suspended), $257.50;
Layne A. Leasy, 19, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $490.50;
Kara Marie Mapston, 27, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Jack Ray Marek, 30, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $13;
Anthony Ricardo Martinez, 37, driving reckless, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 24 months, $657.50;
Dillon Lyle Matson, 26, alcoholic beverage-consume of possess an open container by passenger, $102;
William Lee Maxfield, 42, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Wyatt Lee Mcfadden, 17, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $490.50;
Kloe G. McReynolds, 19, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to sell, serve or dispense, $490.50;
Joseph Robert Morelli, 39, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Joseph Robert Morelli, 39, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Mason Lawrence Olsen, 30, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Steven Bryan Ramer, 54, motor carrier-permit-operating a vehicle without a trip permit, $283;
Mick Dean Thompson, 65, motor carrier-vehicle over length violations, $279;
Raquel Leann Wemhoff, 24, driving under the influence, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $865;
Raquel Leann Wemhoff, 24, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Jessica Rose White, 33, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Jared A. Williams, 32, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Jared A. Williams, 32, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Rilling Robert Williams, 34, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Rilling Robert Williams, 34, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Trenton R. Wren, 17, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Robert Lee Wright, 41, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Robert Lee Wright, 41, driving without privileges, $322.50.
Speeding:
Grant M. Baril, 31, $155; Nathan Scott Bertsch, 33, $90; Shauna A. Calhoun, 24, $155; Christopher Denis Calvo, 53, $90; Kevin Harry Christensen, 33, $90; Francisco Coppola, 68, $90; Timothy W. Crosby, 46, $93; Brandon John Eels, 25, $155; Rachel S. Elson, 26, $155; Krista F. Farrens, 50, $93; Stanley Hendren, 72, $90; Sean Arthur P. Lamere, 27, $90; James Nathan Monsoor, 21, $90; Efrain Cesar Moreno Cortes, 21, $90; Tyler Mark Pooley, 41, $90; Jeff Lee Shankle, 47, $90; Camryn Reese Stuhlberg, 21, $90; Kelly Sue Walsh, 51, $155; Richard M. Weaver, 21, $90; Jessica Rose White, 33, $155.
Divorces:
Jennifer Erin Berggren vs. Noe Rivera-Salas, petition granted on May 9, 2023.
Angela Marie Finnell vs. Daniel Wade Finnell, petition granted on May 15, 2023.
Marriages:
Kaylee Marie Firster and Jax Elisah Delgado, both of Kooskia, Idaho.
Domaneika Rose Selzler and David Tyler Batterman, both of Powell, Idaho.
