12/31/2020 – 1/10/2021
Cathy A. Bailey, 70, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Joshua Lee Baldwin, 20, Battery, $1,157.49, 180 Days Jail Time, 150 Days Credit Time, 13 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Joshua Lee Baldwin, 20, Battery, $1,157.51, 180 Days Jail Time, 150 Days Jail Suspended, 13 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Joshua Donovan Benavidez, 22, Alcoholic Beverage-Dispensing to Minor, $687.50;
Daniel J. Boyles, 42, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $134.50;
Robert Randy Carver, 29, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Ross E. Clay, 61, Motor Carrier Over-Weight, $81.50;
Cleve M. Douthit-Smith, 29, Motor Carrier Over-Weight, $84.50;
Kelly Rachelle Escobedo, 25, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Jason P. Nightingale, 52, Hunt-Unlawful Taking of Game Animals, Birds or Furbearers, $190;
Joseph Allen Reed, 37, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Zane Reuter, 18, Maximum Speed Limitations and Basic Rule Violation, $90;
Makayla Lou Thomas, 20, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $310.50;
Speeding:
Lisa Marie Bargas, 34, $90; Elaine Constantinescu, 51, $90; Joseph Samuel Downing, 30, $90; Kelly Rachelle Escobedo, 25, $90; Olivia Maye Fredrickson, 21, $90; Austin Dale Fulton, 29, $93; Heather Lynn Kivi, 22, $90; Eliah Jonathan Kretzmann, 36, $155; Cody B. Link, 19, $90; Jacob John Manlick, 33, $90; Stannon Madson Pederson, 56, $90; Matthew Ford Regan, 31, $90; Richard A. Rosholt, 67, $90; Caleb Craig William Schlieper, 22, $90; Bryson Wayne Shira, 36, $90; Alex Joseph St. Marie 36, $90; Megan Cayla Turner, 35, $90; Jenny Evelyn Uhling, 24, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Skye Moore, $1,116.44, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC., Jan. 6, 2021.
-Midland Funding LLC vs. Victoria Keller, $1,121.84, in favor of Midland Funding LLC., Jan. 7, 2021.
-Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Tyson Romney, $842.91, in favor of Midland Credit Management, Inc., Jan. 7, 2021.
-Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Kendra Chandler, $1,129.80, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC., Jan. 7, 2021.
