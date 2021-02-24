2/4/2021 – 2/14/2021
Donald Ray Brigance, 54, False Logbook, $201;
Chris J. Chase, 64, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Jonathan Paul Crane, 43, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Joshua Delano Cravens, 24, Parking or Stopping Violations, $49.50;
Thomas T. Cullin, 49, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Tyson Dolby, 29, Petit Theft, $157.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Credit Time;
Dave Allan Foreman, 62, Driving-Following too Closely, $90;
Dave Allan Foreman, 62, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Gary Igor Leschuk, 61, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Kati Lynn Mcleod, 34, Parking or Stopping Violations, $46.50;
Danielle R. Sanders, 40, Failure to Stop and/or Yield From Stop Sign, $90;
Jaime E. Walker, 30, Dogs Running at Large, $72;
Speeding:
Timothy Robert Brown, 62, $90; Harlee Ann Cassity, 22, $155; Ethan Earl Cordes, 24, $93; Jessica Realinn Fischer, 25, $90; Erik Ray Friedrick, 40, $93; Christopher John Gansen, 22, $155; Donald Duane Granberg, 61, $158; Calen Avery Haire, 34, $90; Theodore M. Knapp, 73, $90; Timothy D. Lee, 74, $90; Tristyn Leonard, 17, $90; Bradley Keith Martin, 39, $90; Glen Allen Mathers, 57, $90; Fred Joseph Miller, 39, $93; Jonathan Richard Norman, 40, $90; Olivia Christine Oneal, 20, $90; Michael David Passmore, 67, $158; Aaron Russell Patton, 25, $93; Ben John Porietis, 49, $90; Daniel Carl Sams, 45, $90; Danielle R. Sanders, 40, $90; William David Scott, 65, $155; Shelby Creg Talbott, 30, $90; Jacob Vincent Taylor, 32, $90; Ryan Cole Torres, 30, $90; Henry Lee Victory, 38, $93; Caryn A. Waldrop, 56, $90; Virgil Frederick Wallace, 51, $90; Clarence E. Weckman, 41, $90; Archie Benton Williams, 75, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Charles Hoecherl, $910.02, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC., Feb. 4, 2021.
Marriages:
-Michelle Renae Gandalfo and Albert Zebulen Williams, both of Middleton, Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.