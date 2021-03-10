2/18/2021 – 2/28/2021
Danielle Erin Bole, 20, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Cynthia Marie Buck, 39, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Cynthia Marie Buck, 39, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Elisha Raul Cerecero, 17, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Arial N. Denmark, 21, Dogs Running at Large, $75;
Karl William Fiske, 49, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Alfred T. Garcia, 50, Commercial Vehicle 65 MPH Speed Limitation-5 or more Axles & Weight more than 26,000, $93;
Nathan J. Greig, 32, Failure to Carry Vehicle Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Nathan J. Greig, 32, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Geoffrey Scott Haller, 31, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
D’von Desmond Harrison, 23, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Don Lee Kent, 42, Disturbing the Peace-Willfully Disturbs Neighborhood, $350;
Clay Marek, 15, Malicious Injury by Placing Debris on Public or Private Property, $206.50;
Jimmy A. Marino, 42, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Savannah Beatrice Newson, 17, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
David William Nic, 38, Operating Motorcycle without Endorsement, $67;
David William Nic, 38, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Gary Wilbur Ohern, 56, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $657.50;
Alexander John Plute, 27, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $403;
Alexander John Plute, 27, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Curtis Lee Sainsbury, 57, Driving-Following too Closely, $93;
Dustin Sherrer, 25, Driving Under the Influence (Third or Subsequent Offense), $290.50, 3 Yrs. Determinate Time, 3 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 48 Days Credit Time, 30 Mo. Driver’s License Suspended;
Dustin Sherrer, 25, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Zackery Robert Stewart, 35, Driving Under the Influence, $875, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Speeding:
Lisa Marie Acheson, 30, $90; Todd Robert Bounds, 34, $90; Jason Anthony Brown, 31, $90; Joel Michael Brume, 19, $90; Bethany O. Engbretson, 30, $90; James Kelly Enyeart, 29, $155; Mickey Douglas Holland, 50, $90; Jason C. Hunsinger, 49, $90; Trenton Robert Kelly, 31, $90; Thad Robert Larson, 47, $90; Linda Sue Mccall, 70, $90; Eric A. Medalen, 71, $90; Codi Anne Nuttall, 35, $90; Phillip Norman Peterson, 64, $90; Megan Jane Rockwell, 25, $158; Georgianna Shafer, 26, $191.50; Joseph Austin Smiley, 28, $93; Nathan Kyle Smith, 46, $90; Kathleen Dawn Walker, 55, $155; Anna Kathleen Wren, 39, $90; Brandie Lyne Wright, 41, $93;
Civil Dispositions:
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. vs. Mandy M. Finnell, $2,251.64, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Feb. 22, 2021.
-Bonneville Billing and Collections vs. Micah Andrew Vineyard, $3,407.10, in favor of Bonneville Billing and Collections, Feb. 22, 2021.
-Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC vs. Kaitlyn L. Yama and Robert A. Yama, $2,012.09, in favor of Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC., Feb. 26, 2021.
-Sierra Funding Inc. vs. Breanna M. Bunce and Skyler D. Cummins, $2,241.95, in favor of Sierra Funding Inc., Feb. 18, 2021.
