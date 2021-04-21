4/1/2021 – 4/11/2021
Mary A. Adamson, 19, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $133.50;
Ronnie J. Avandano, 46, Dogs, Cats, Animals, Running at Large, $72;
Zachary A. Bergman, 14, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes – Unlawful for Minor to Possess, Receive, Purchase, Use or Consume, $77;
Catroina Elizabeth Boykin, 19, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Bryden Case Brannan, 20, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Devices, $90;
Ashly Lynn Bullock, 36, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Robert Dale Charpentier, 62, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Robert Dale Charpentier, 62, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Kaela Marie Davis, 19, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Tatiana A. Dominguez, 14, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes – Unlawful for Minor to Possess, Receive, Purchase, Use or Consume, $77;
Douglas T. Fisher, 59, 1st Offense Trespass with No Property Damage-Does not Remain When Ordered to Depart, $356.50;
Tate Sanford Fults, 19, Unlawful Driving on Highways Laned for Traffic, $90;
Luis Antonio Gonzalez, 28, False Logbook, $204;
Page Lorine Green, 24, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Nathan J. Greig, 32, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Kenneth W. Hall, 55, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Ann Marie Hilbert, 42, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Robert Wayne Janson, 49, Improper Use of Designated Lane, $90;
David Taylor Lewis Jewell, 69, Driving on Wrong Side of Highway, $93;
David Andrew Johnson, 44, Driving with Expired License, $101;
David Andrew Johnson, 44, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Leonard Allen Kelso, 45, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Leonard Allen Kelso, 45, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, (2nd Offense), $307.50;
Ricky Joe Kruger, 58, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Ricky Joe Kruger, 58, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Adam Toivio Lanciloti, 29, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Kevin R. Luce, 52, Disturbing the Peace-Willfully Disturbs Neighborhood, $157.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Nicole Raven Lytle, 26, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Deena Marie Mattis, 54, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Bradford A. Meyer, 52, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67;
Frederick Lee Mitchell, 52, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Stacy L. Ruzicka, 45, Vehicle Tail Lamp Violation of Requirements for a Motor Vehicle, $67;
Federico Sanchez, 37, Failure to Stop at Checking Station or Submit to Inspection, Grading or Weighting, $276;
Tyrel Ray Stamper, 41, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Cody Wayne Tillinghast, 27, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $6,599.68, 20 Days Jail Time, 20 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Jacob Donald Warden, 22, Unlawful Taking of Game Animals, Birds or Furbearers, $1,215, 20 Days Jail Time, 20 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Max Weaselboy, 38, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $118;
Max Weaselboy, 38, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Eric Craig Wells, 68, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
John Allen Whitaker, 47, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
John Allen Whitaker, 47, Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Citation, $157.50, 2 Days Jail Time, 2 Days Credit Time;
Joseph Norman Williams, 46, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Robert Lee Wright, 40, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Robert Lee Wright, 40, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Speeding: Anthony Frederick Allmaras, 66, $90; Christopher Bair-Kibbee, 24, $93; Jesse Wayne Baker, 20, $90; Sierra Kay Bergmann, 26, $90; Beaufort John Buffkin, 31, $90; Valerie Rose Cyphers, 32, $90; Kaela Marie Davis, 19, $160; Calum Floyd Denova, 23, $155; Nicolaas Andrew Devogel, 24, $93; Alana Elizabeth Duvall, 22, $90; Armand Warren Espe, 67, $90; Lisa Finch, 54, $90; Justin Gould-Wasson, 52, $93; Gerry R. Hayes, 70, $90; Stephen Wendell Hill, 53, $90; Scott Charles Hinckley, 44, $90; Robert Lyle Hurley, 68, $90; Peter W. Keaney, 28, $155; Brendan Howard Keister, 37, $155; Dema Vadem Korchemniy, 31, $158; Brent Douglas Lane, 22, $93; Leotis Sonito McCormack, 40, $155; David Michael Peterson, 49, $90; John Canaday Reedy, 47, $155; Mark Calder Shirts, 61, $90; James Glenn Sires, 62, $90; David Golden Smith, 48, $155; Cassidy James Steward, 33, $90; Vivienne Renee Teets, 66, $90; Brett W. Uhlenkott, 46, $90; Melanie Dawn Vanwormer, 40, $90; Russell Henry Viciedo, 54, $90; David Lynn Woods, 62, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Discover Bank vs. Tami R. Quick, $19, 174.64, in favor of Discover Bank, April 2, 2021.
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Diane M. Dames, $2,474.06, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC., April 8, 2021.
Divorces:
-Angela A. Edwards vs. Kelcey B. Edwards, April 5, 2021.
-Thomas Hains vs. Cindy Hains, April 6, 2021.
-Jewel Hite vs. Keith Hite, April 7, 2021.
