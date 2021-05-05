4/15/2021 – 4/25/2021
Cashlyn Leigh Adams, 17, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Jose Roberto Aganza, 21, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $403;
Jose Roberto Aganza, 21, Drug Paraphernalia-Use of Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Amanda Katherine Allen, 34, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $93;
Zachary David Blair, 33, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
James Edward Blinzer, 74, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $104;
Michael Charles Burton, 68, No Logbook (Serious), $424;
Mitchell C. Chapman, 54, Possession of Controlled Substance;
Clark Dean Classen, 37, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50;
Aaron M. Comer, 49, Driving Under the Influence (Third or Subsequent Offense), $1,290.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 2 Days Credit Time, 18 Mo. Driver’s License Suspended, 3 Yrs. Felony Probation;
David J. Cushing, 45, Battery-Domestic Violence without Traumatic Injury Against a Household Member, $187.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 78 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Cody Davis, 35, Flee or Attempt to Elude a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, 36 Mo. Jail Time, 18 Mo. Determinate Time, 18 Mo. Indeterminate Time;
Cody Davis, 35, Malicious Injury to Property, 36 Mo. Jail Time, 18 Mo. Determinate Time, 18 Mo. Indeterminate Time;
Matthew Henry Duman, 45, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Barbara S. Endicott, 64, 1st Offense Trespass with No Property Damage-Does Not Remain when Ordered to Depart, $356.50;
Jesse R. Florek, 16, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Floyd S. Hall, 69, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67;
Vino Marcello Hutchison, 23, Exhibition or Use of Deadly Weapon, $157.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 78 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Hollis Jones, 62, False Logbook (Serious), $424;
Joseph Christopher Kulas, 34, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $197.50, 26 Days Jail Time, 26 Days Credit Time;
Tera Lynn Lasell, 46, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300
Tera Lynn Lasell, 46, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Shane M. Lindsey, 35, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Shane M. Lindsey, 35, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Luke Virgil Lowe, 54, Brakes Violation on a Trailer or Semi-Trailer, $70;
Yurguen Roblero, 33, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Devices, $90;
Patricia Ann Schnier, 75, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $90;
Vicki L. Sorensen, 71, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Tracy A. Temple, 53, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Kenneth Eugene Watts, 75, Improper Use of Designated Lane, $90;
Michael Duane Whitney, 41, Possession of Controlled Substance;
Michael Duane Whitney, 41, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use;
Speeding:
Kierra J. Amerson, 22, $93; Cathy Ann Bailey, 70, $155; Colter James Bauch, 21, $93; Gabriel Vincent Blanchet, 30, $90; Shawn Allyn Bowers, 22, $90; Timothy Chase Brower, 29, $155; Daniele L. Carlock, 48, $90; Rachel Elizabeth Chmelik, 20, $90; James Francis Clayton, 62, $155; Michelle Lynn Darwin, 45, $160; Wendi Anetta Dietz, 42, $155; Levi Brent Edwards, 33, $90; Tami Sue Gettys, 50, $90; Jennifer Lyn Harmon, 47, $90; Ralph Lawrence Hatter, 69, $90; James Lee Honaker, 33, $158; Joshua Haskell Johnson, 33, $90; Angela M. Jones, 41, $158; Jared A. Kuhn, 36, $93; Jennifer Carrie Lesso, 37, $90; Marcos Adam Lopez, 21, $155; Jacob Vots Martinez, 19, $90; Bartholomew Barrett Powaukee, 49, $93; Robert Alan Ruark, 65, $155; Luke Cooper Sappenfield, 20, $90; Jeremiah J. Warren, 46, $90; Brooke Madison Whiltbank, 21, $155; Reed M. York, 27, $158;
Civil Dispositions:
-Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Terry D. Patterson, $1,772.38, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., April 23, 2021.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Sharon Owens, $4,910, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., April 23, 2021.
Divorces:
-Samantha Sue Poxleitner vs. Justin Scott Kuhlman, April 21, 2021.
