10/8/2020 TO 10/18/2020
Lisa Ann Cox, 60, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Stephen Jason Dahlin, 51, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Rachael Arlene Glines, 40, Driving Under the Influence, $865, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Jon Dale Hampton, 65, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length Violations, $276;
Gerald Armando Penaranda, 51, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length Violations, $276;
Sandra M. Schmaus, 42, Possession of Controlled Substance, $443, 60 Days Jail Time, 18 Mo. Determinate Time, 18 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 80 Days Credit Time;
Speeding:
Jessica Nichole Bradshaw, 33, $90; Ondrea Lee Bucher, 29, $93; Jordan Richard Chester, 32, $90; Trenton Mark Duenas, 27, $90; Kevin Robert Marks, 28, $90; Leroy Ernest Mcleod, 65, $93; Robert Harvey Morton, 65, $93; Laurel A. Nielsen, 24, $90; Earl Alan Nordstrand, 73, $90; Kenneth Robert Smelser, 76, $155; James Milton Soares, 72, $90; Cody Gene Wilson, 28, $155; David Seldon Young, 50, $90; Alan C. Zarnoth, 53, $90;
Civil Dispostions:
-Donald Ray Page vs. Amanda Page, Oct. 8, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.