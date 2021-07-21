7/1/2021 – 7/11/2021
Christopher David Ball, 31, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67;
Aleck Colton Chavez, 19, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use;
Marquise Elias Elwell, 20, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Brian Keith Gilgert, 58, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
David Louis Harrison, 50, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
David Louis Harrison, 50, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Dominic D. Harrison, 46, Resisting or Obstructing Officers, $157.50;
Larry S. Homberg, 61, Fishing without a License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $194;
Jason June Jr., 21, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 90 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Carla McBride, 39, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Dylan T. Moone, 17, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Steve Dewayne Mousner, 56, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Wyatt Wayne Neal, 23, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Robert J. Rerucha, 67, Unlawful Fishing, $193;
Brody L. Sharpe, 18, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $203;
Robert Howard Smith, 51, Malicious Injury to Property;
Amber Jo Stratton, 26, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Amber Jo Stratton, 26, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Daniel Veatch, 25, Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $136;
Chayim Yoseph Wiesenberg, 18, Diver’s License Restrictions-More than One Passesnger Under 17 Years Old, $67;
Michael W. Yancy, 60, Driving without Privileges, $233;
Speeding: Nathaniel Enrique Andrea, 18, $90; Blake Steffen Black, 34, $90; Jared Michael Frasier, 35, $93; Jarom E. Jemmett, 35, $90; Samuel Joseph Kellerman, 33, $155; Raven E. Loveday, 25, $90; Leighton Hugh Macdonald, 16, $155; Redeana Anne Mecum, 56, $155; Martin Lee Myers, 74, $155; Ashley Ryan Nelson, 37, $90; Alan Clifton Peterson, 53, $155; Jason M. Pfaff, 21, $155; Darin Lee Raffety, 52, $90; Jonathan Eugene Reichard, 46, $90; Michael Thomas Satre, 58, $155; Amber Jo Stratton, 26, $155; David Richard Visse, 55, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Dionysus Financial, LLC vs. Erik Rose, $4,874.34, in favor of Dionysus Financial, LLC, July 7, 2021.
-Capital One Bank vs. Jessica Eckel, $6,141.39, in favor of Capital One Bank, July 8, 2021.
-Collection Bureau Inc. vs. Cody J. Madsen, $1,967.01, in favor of Collection Bureau Inc., July 8, 2021.
-Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC vs. Glenn Remacle and Stacy A. Remacle, $12,608.24, in favor of Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC., July 7, 2021.
Divorces:
-James Lee Gibleau vs. Mandy Lynn Gibleau, July 7, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.