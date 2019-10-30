RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 44
10/10/2019 TO 10/20/2019
Patti M. Clark, 43, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Liam L. Cunningham, 19, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Annikin Savannah Gonzalez, 15, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Kareem A. Hacker, 47, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Martin A. Hansen, 64, Failure to Annually Register Vehicle, $67;
Dylan K. Haworth, 20, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Dylan K. Haworth, 20, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Muhammad Rafiq Bin Jamil, 31, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Benjamin R. Kleck, 21, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Sell, Serve or Dispense, $487.50;
Benjamin R. Kleck, 21, Alcoholic Beverage- Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Jacques Leger, 67, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Mickaela M. Marple, 22, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Michael Lee Massey, 33, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Luciano Alexander Mira, 21, Alcoholic Beverage- Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Zaza Mtchedlishvili, 51, Motor Carrier- Failure to Stop at Checking Station or Submit to Inspection, Grading or Weighting, $279;
Alice Carol Robles, 35, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
John Brian Sharp, 56, Motorcycle Endorsement Violation, $67;
Tia Albert Trombetta, 52, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Denise Willis, 65, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Levi Jacob Wilson, 30, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Speeding: Dale Douglas Brown, 28, $90; Sarah A. Carver, 30, $90; Van G. Crow, 70, $90; Michaela D. Evoniuk, 22, $93; James Russell Gomendi, 65, $90; Robert Douglas Goodsell, 56, $90; Dylan K. Haworth, 20, $155; Muhammad Rafiq Bin Jamil, 31, $90; Harmony Lorraine Johnson, 22, $90; Mickaela M. Marple, 22, $90; Sally Leanne McColloch, 55, $90; Michael Jayson Payne, 50, $90; Paige Leigh Potratz, 40, $90; Akili Faith Quintero, 19, $155; Ari D. Reyes, 35, $90; Bradley J. Schaff, 41, $90; John Brian Sharp, 56, $93; James C. Thornton, 30, $155; William J. Weigel, 38, $90; Shaeandra C. Wells, 25, $90; Leonard Kelly Wilson, 60, $90; Levi Jacob Wilson, 30, $158;
Divorces:
-Lark Perry VS. Brian H. Perry, Oct. 18, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.