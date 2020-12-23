12/3/2020 - 12/13/2020
Kevin Leroy Barger, 35, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Kevin Leroy Barger, 35, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Kevin Leroy Barger, 35, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Kevin Leroy Barger, 35, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Deborah Kay Biggs, 63, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Thomas J. Brager, 64, Hunt-Game Animals or Birds from Motorized Vehicle or Unmanned Aircraft System, $200;
Thomas J. Brager, 64, Unlawful Possession of Wildlife, $300;
Mitchele Lee Hammond, 35, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Tyrel Don Kleinsmith, 35, Possession of Controlled Substance, $585.50, 15 Days Jail Time, 11 Days Credit Time, 3 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Sergey Victor Komarov, 39, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Edward James Slickpoo, 30, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Jasper Garret Thompson, 21, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Jasper Garret Thompson, 21, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Sheila Rae Wakeman, 63, Dogs Running at Large, $72;
Jeffrey A. Williams, 46, Game Tags-Various Permit Violations, $203;
Jeffrey A. Williams, 46, False Information Provided to an Officer, Government Agencies or Specified Professionals, $200;
Speeding:
Kaila Leeann Adcock, 19, $90; Taylor Richard Archer, 28, $90; Andrew Carl Ferre, 50, $90; Trey Kendall Fleming, 19, $90; Tanner D. Gordner, 33, $155; Bryan Patrick Helmer, 18, $90; Davis D. McElroy, 18, $93; Drew Bradely Dean Melton, 25, $90; Seth A. Placzek, 34, $90; Danika Sage Randolph, 20, $90; Joshua Corom Reynolds, 22, $90; Craig Michael Stout, 26, $90; Travis J. Strege, 42, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-Freedom Northwest Credit Union vs. Lynda M. James, $37,161.35, in favor of Freedom Northwest Credit Union, Dec. 8, 2020.
Marriages:
-Desirae Jo Goff and Chase Cooney, both of Stites, Idaho.
-Barbara Marie Harvey and James Roy Dotson, both of Kooskia, Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.